Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: From UP Bihar Lootne to Shut Up And Bounce, actress' 6 hit dance numbers

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 47th birthday today
Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today. The Bollywood actress, who has appeared in movies like Dhadkan, Baazigar, and Life In A Metro, won millions of hearts with her performances. From promoting exercises to remain fit, to cooking healthy, Shilpa has actively tried to help people in improving their lifestyles.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra, during her reign in Bollywood, which of course still continues, sizzled on screen more than once. The actress, known for her dancing skills, introduced us to her thumkas in UP Bihar Lootne and adaah in Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast.
Let's take a look at her famous dance numbers:
1. Chura Ke Dil Mera
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Akshay Kumar's dance number Chura Ke Dil Mera is one of the most iconic songs.
2. Ek Chumma
Bollywood stars Govinda and Shilpa Shetty came together for a dance number Ek Chumma.
3. UP Bihar lootne
Shilpa Shetty's thumkas drove not only UP and Bihar but the whole of India crazy. Don't believe us? See it for yourself!
4. Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's innocence and charm in the song Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast won hearts.
5. Shut Up And Bounce
How can anybody forget Shilpa Shetty's hot figure and moves in the Dostana song Shut Up And Bounce?
6. Wedding Da Season
Shilpa Shetty stunned everyone with her dance moves in Wedding Da Season song.