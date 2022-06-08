Happy Birthday Shilpa Shetty: From UP Bihar Lootne to Shut Up And Bounce, actress' 6 hit dance numbers

Shilpa Shetty Kundra turned a year older today. The Bollywood actress, who has appeared in movies like Dhadkan, Baazigar, and Life In A Metro, won millions of hearts with her performances. From promoting exercises to remain fit, to cooking healthy, Shilpa has actively tried to help people in improving their lifestyles.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, during her reign in Bollywood, which of course still continues, sizzled on screen more than once. The actress, known for her dancing skills, introduced us to her thumkas in UP Bihar Lootne and adaah in Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast.

Let's take a look at her famous dance numbers: