Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: From 'Haider' to 'Kabir Singh', five powerful performances of the actor

Let's take a look at Shahid Kapoor's finest performances on his 41st birthday today.
After starting his career as a background dancer in films like 'Taal' and 'Dil To Pagal Hai', Shahid Kapoor has emerged as one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. As Shahid awaits the release of his next film 'Jersey' on April 14, we look back at five of his most powerful performances on his birthday today. (All images: File photos)
1. Jab We Met
Imtiaz Ali brought out the romantic side of Shahid Kapoor beautifully in 'Jab We Met'. As Aditya Kashyap, he proved to be a calm and composed partner to free-spirit Geet, portrayed brilliantly by her ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor. Shahid deservedly won his first nomination in the Best Actor category at the Filmfare Awards for his sensitive, emotional act.
2. Kaminey
With twins Charlie and Guddu, Shahid Kapoor proved that he can ace any role given to him. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action-entertainer set in the Mumbai underworld proved to be a game-changer for the actor. Priyanka Chopra starred as the leading lady in the film that got Shahid his second nomination for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards.
3. Haider
Shahid reunited with Vishal Bhardwaj for one of the most important political films of our times, Haider. Bhardwaj adapted William Shakespeare's tragedy 'Hamlet' and set it in Kashmir aptly. Shahid's terrific performance in the titular role finally earned him his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor. The movie went on to earn a cult following with five National Awards.
4. Udta Punjab
Based on the drug abuse problem in Punjab, Shahid portrayed the young and successful Punjabi musician Tommy Singh aka Gabru in this crime drama directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Vishal Bhardwaj's protege. Shahid won the hearts of the audience through his powerful performance, leading him to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics).
5. Kabir Singh
In Arjun Reddy's remake Kabir Singh, Shahid played an alcoholic surgeon who goes into self-destruction mode after his girlfriend Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, leaves him to marry someone else. Shahid essayed the titular role perfectly, originally played by Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu film, and was again nominated for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards.