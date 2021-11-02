Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Adorable family photos of King Khan with wife Gauri and their kids

Let's have a look at some photos of the actor with his gorgeous family in celebration of his birthday!

When Shah Rukh Khan first appeared on Indian television in the 1990s with the sitcom ‘Fauji’, he was a lanky lad playing a young cadet who was athletic, lively, and full of boyish charm. The show became a smash hit in no time.

He draws up images of a man bursting with zeal, vigour, and limitless excitement. For the Indian public, he also embodies the concept of romance. Far from being conventionally attractive, Shah Rukh has become the face of romance in Hindi films throughout the years. The man has managed to stay in the hearts and minds of millions of Indians for more than 25 years.

Over the years, he has unquestionably established himself as Bollywood's 'King'. Let's have a look at five photos of the actor with his gorgeous family in celebration of his birthday!