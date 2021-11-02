Photos
Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Adorable family photos of King Khan with wife Gauri and their kids
Let's have a look at some photos of the actor with his gorgeous family in celebration of his birthday!
Nov 2, 2021
When Shah Rukh Khan first appeared on Indian television in the 1990s with the sitcom ‘Fauji’, he was a lanky lad playing a young cadet who was athletic, lively, and full of boyish charm. The show became a smash hit in no time.
He draws up images of a man bursting with zeal, vigour, and limitless excitement. For the Indian public, he also embodies the concept of romance. Far from being conventionally attractive, Shah Rukh has become the face of romance in Hindi films throughout the years. The man has managed to stay in the hearts and minds of millions of Indians for more than 25 years.
1. SRK poses with Aryan and AbRam
The superstar's sons appear to be exact replicas of him in this photo, posing and dressed up like him.
2. Suhana Khan and Gauri kiss SRK on the cheek
3. SRK with his family
This photo of the Khan family as a whole is beautiful. They pose for a great family photograph in white and blue, looking stylish and poised.
4. SRK with son AbRam
AbRam and SRK can be seen looking fantastic as they wave to fans outside their home Mannat. The colour coordination in their clothes gives us major father-son goals.
5. SRK vacations with his family