Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, here's a look at 5 songs that prove he is the king of romance

Here are 5 of SRK's most romantic songs that fans have always treasured.
Shah Rukh Khan will be turning a year older tomorrow. The most loved Bollywood actor in the country has accomplished a lot in his career, and that 'a lot' is enormous. Coming from a middle-class family in Delhi, it's incredible to imagine what he's accomplished in his two-and-a-half-decade career.
Many celebrities have come and gone, and many newcomers have entered the scene. However, It will be difficult to oust SRK as the king of romance in Bollywood. No one does it quite like Shah Rukh Khan and the following songs will prove the same.
1. Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam
'Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam,' considered one of the most romantic songs of all time, became everyone's favourite in no time. With this song, SRK's fan base grew stronger and bigger.
2. Suraj Hua Maddham
'Suraj Hua Maddham' is a song with the ideal combination of beautiful lyrics and fantastic composition. Shah Rukh Khan's outstanding performance was the icing on the cake.
3. Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare
SRK's name will be synonymous with the song 'Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishare.' Fans were enthralled by his expressions and the way he acted in the song.
4. Zaalima
'Zaalima,' one of SRK's most recent tracks, has become a fan favourite. With the same magnetism he had in his 90's songs, he put a spell on listeners with this one as well, proving that there is no one like him.
5. Mai Agar Kahoon
'Mai Agar Kahoon' is a song from the movie 'Om Shanti Om,' and it has the most refined lyrics of all time. Fans were won over even more by SRK's heartwarming expressions and unique style in the song.