Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Photos of Atrangi Re star that prove her as perfect 'girl next door'

As Sara Ali Khan turns 27 today, let’s take you through some of her photos where she proves to be an adorable, relatable person, just like us!

  • Aug 12, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan have had a very interring life journey. The star kid, who was overweight while growing up, worked hard on herself and shed those extra kilos as she prepared to make her Bollywood debut. 

Sara then transformed into a sexy diva, a queen of hearts who is now among the leading ladies of Bollywood. She stepped into Bollywood with the film 'Kedarnath' in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has been very vocal about her weight loss journey and shares photos from her younger days on her social media.  The actress also has an amazing sense of humour and can be seen cracking jokes with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. As the Bollywood beauty turns 27 today, here we are with some photos that prove Sara is someone you can totally relate to. (All images source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

1. Ethnically beautiful Sara Ali Khan

1/6

Here's the first example where Sara took the centre stage of a ramp walk with utmost ease, and dazzled the ramp with her ethnic look. 

2. The vacay girl

2/6

Yup, that's how you enjoy a trip. Sara looks a bit unrecognisable in her outfit, and the pink cap adds more value to her OOTD. 

3. Rooted Sara Ali Khan

3/6

Here's Sara wishing everyone a blissful month of Ramzan. That's what you call being rooted in your roots. 

4. Bubbly honest Sara Ali Khan

4/6

One of the factors that work big time for Sara is her charming nature and honest attitude. Sara loves to keep it real, and that's what the audience loves about her. 

5. Unapologetic Sara Ali Khan

5/6

The Atrangi Re star is also unapologetic, and her interviews are enough proof of her upfront views. 

6. Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film

6/6

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. She will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in an untitled romantic comedy. 

