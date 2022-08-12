Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: Photos of Atrangi Re star that prove her as perfect 'girl next door'

As Sara Ali Khan turns 27 today, let’s take you through some of her photos where she proves to be an adorable, relatable person, just like us!

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan have had a very interring life journey. The star kid, who was overweight while growing up, worked hard on herself and shed those extra kilos as she prepared to make her Bollywood debut.

Sara then transformed into a sexy diva, a queen of hearts who is now among the leading ladies of Bollywood. She stepped into Bollywood with the film 'Kedarnath' in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Sara has been very vocal about her weight loss journey and shares photos from her younger days on her social media. The actress also has an amazing sense of humour and can be seen cracking jokes with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. As the Bollywood beauty turns 27 today, here we are with some photos that prove Sara is someone you can totally relate to. (All images source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)