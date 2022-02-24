Search icon
Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From 'Devdas' to 'Padmaavat', five iconic movies with expensive sets

From 'Devdas' to 'Padmaavat', Sanjay Leela Bhansali never failed to amaze us with beautiful film sets.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2022, 10:52 PM IST

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been entertaining us for so many years, turned a year older on Thursday.  His films are known for brilliant cinematography, beautiful and expensive set designs, and exquisite direction. He has given so many hit films in his career.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his 5 iconic movies that had expensive film sets: 

1. Padmaavat

Padmaavat
1/5

'Padmaavat', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in the year 2018. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh were seen in the lead roles. (Image credit: Padmaavat/Instagram)

2. Devdas

Devdas
2/5

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic film 'Devdas' featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film was released on July 12, 2002. (Image credit: AK Movie Facts/YouTube)

3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
3/5

'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Salman  Khan, was released in the year 1999.(Credit: Filmy corner/ YouTube)

4. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani
4/5

'Bajirao Mastani', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film was released in the year 2015. (Image credit: EROS now music/YouTube)

5. RamLeela

RamLeela
5/5

Sanjay Leela  Bhansali's 'RamLeela', which was released in the year 2013, featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. (Image credit: RamLeelalovers/Instagram)

