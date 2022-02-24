Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From 'Devdas' to 'Padmaavat', five iconic movies with expensive sets

From 'Devdas' to 'Padmaavat', Sanjay Leela Bhansali never failed to amaze us with beautiful film sets.
Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been entertaining us for so many years, turned a year older on Thursday. His films are known for brilliant cinematography, beautiful and expensive set designs, and exquisite direction. He has given so many hit films in his career.
On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his 5 iconic movies that had expensive film sets:
1. Padmaavat
'Padmaavat', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in the year 2018. Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh were seen in the lead roles. (Image credit: Padmaavat/Instagram)
2. Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic film 'Devdas' featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film was released on July 12, 2002. (Image credit: AK Movie Facts/YouTube)
3. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan, was released in the year 1999.(Credit: Filmy corner/ YouTube)
4. Bajirao Mastani
'Bajirao Mastani', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starred Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film was released in the year 2015. (Image credit: EROS now music/YouTube)
5. RamLeela
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'RamLeela', which was released in the year 2013, featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. (Image credit: RamLeelalovers/Instagram)