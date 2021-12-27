Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From controversies to Being Human, a look at actor's journey

Salman Khan is the one who started this trend of 'perfect body' in Bollywood.

Salman Khan, one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry, has turned 56 on Monday (December 27). Be it his dialogues, dance, or his perfect body, the actor is truly a trendsetter. He is the one who started this trend of 'perfect body' in Bollywood. He never fails to entertain his fans, no matter what. (All images: salman.khan.universe/Instagram)

Therefore, on the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his journey: