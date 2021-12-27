Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From controversies to Being Human, a look at actor's journey

Salman Khan is the one who started this trend of 'perfect body' in Bollywood.
Salman Khan, one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry, has turned 56 on Monday (December 27). Be it his dialogues, dance, or his perfect body, the actor is truly a trendsetter. He is the one who started this trend of 'perfect body' in Bollywood. He never fails to entertain his fans, no matter what. (All images: salman.khan.universe/Instagram)
Therefore, on the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his journey:
1. Salman Khan's family
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan can do anything for his family. Sushila Charak Aka Salma Khan, who is the wife of famous film writer Salim Khan, gave birth to Salman Khan on December 27, 1965, in Indore, Madya Pradesh. His family includes brother Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira. His father has two wives, Helen and Salma. They all live together.
2. Salman Khan's Qualification
Salman Khan is a college dropout. He went to St. Xavier's College, Mumbai for his graduation. He studied at Scindia School, Gwalior, and St. Stanislaus High School, Mumbai.
3. Salman Khan's debut film
Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', he was seen as a supporting actor in the movie. He managed to grab everyone's attention when he appeared in Sooraj R. Barjatya's film 'Maine Pyar Kia' in 1989.
4. Salman Khan's controversial life
Salman Khan found himself in the middle of controversies when his car reportedly ran over five people, killing one. Also, he allegedly killed two blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain.'
In 2007, Salman Khan founded The Being Human Foundation, a charity that provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.
5. Salman Khan's comeback
Salman Khan won millions of hearts when he started hosting 'Dus Ka Dum' in 2008. After this, he gave a number of hits including 'Dabangg' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.'