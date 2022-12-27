Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3013317
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on Tuesday.

One of the most celebrated Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, who won millions of hearts with his films, turned 57 on December 27. Be it his dialogues, dance, or his perfect body, he never fails to stun his fans, the actor is truly a trendsetter. He is the one who started this trend of 'perfect body' in Bollywood. He never fails to entertain his fans, no matter what. (All images: salman.khan.universe/Instagram)

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his journey: 

1. Salman Khan's family

Sushila Charak Aka Salma Khan, who is the wife of famous film writer Salim Khan, gave birth to Salman Khan on December 27, 1965, in Indore, Madya Pradesh. He has two brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, sisters Arpita and Alvira. His father has two wives, Helen and Salmaand they all live together.

2. Salman Khan's qualification

Salman Khan is a college dropout, he went to St. Xavier's College, Mumbai for his graduation. He did his schooling at Scindia School, Gwalior, and St. Stanislaus High School, Mumbai.

3. Salman Khan's Bollywood debut

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan made his Bollywood debut in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, he was seen as a supporting actor in the movie. He managed to grab everyone's attention when he appeared in Sooraj R. Barjatya's film Maine Pyar Kia in 1989.

4. Controversial life of Salman Khan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor found himself in the middle of controversies when his car reportedly ran over five people, killing one. Also, he allegedly killed two blackbucks during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain.' 

In 2007, Salman Khan founded The Being Human Foundation, a charity that provides education and healthcare services for the underprivileged in India.

5. The big comeback of Salman Khan

In 2008, Salman Khan won hearts when he started hosting Dus Ka Dum. After this, he gave a number of hits including Dabangg and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

