Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films

From Rockstar, Barfi to Sanju, Brahmastra actor has given us some of the most memorable films.
Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor, who is one of the most talented actors in the country, has given us some of the most memorable films. He isn't afraid to take risks, whether it's playing a happy man or portraying parallel characters. On Wednesday, the actor is celebrating his 40th birthday. (All images: File photos)
On the speacial day, let's take a look at films that shaped his career:
1. Tamasha
Tamasha is a 2015 Indian romantic comedy-drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala through his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment firm. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone star in the pivotal roles.
2. Barfi
Barfi! is a 2012 comedy-drama film written and directed by Anurag Basu and produced by UTV Motion Pictures' Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The storey of Murphy "Barfi" Johnson (a deaf-mute child from Darjeeling) and his connections with two women, Shruti and Jhilmil, is set in the 1970s (who is autistic). Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz star in the film, which also has Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Roopa Ganguly in supporting parts.
3. Sanju
Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, became a box office hit. Ranbir Kapoor plays the main character alongside Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam K Ahuja, Paresh Rawal, and Jim Sarbh in an ensemble cast.
4. Rockstar
Rockstar is a 2011 Indian Hindi-language musical romantic drama film written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by former Eros International head Sunil Lulla and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited chief Dhilin Mehta, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri and featuring A. R. Rahman's music.
5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Ayan Mukerji directed, Hussain Dalal wrote, and Karan Johar produced Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a 2013 Indian Hindi-language coming-of-age romantic comedy-drama film. After 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno, it stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in their second film together. Supporting roles are played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.
6. Ae Dil Hai MushkiL
Karan Johar directed, produced, and wrote Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, a 2016 Indian musical romantic drama film. Pritam composed the music, and Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Fawad Khan star in the film, which also features Shah Rukh Khan, Lisa Haydon, and Imran Ali Abbas.
7. Brahmastra
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra featured Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.