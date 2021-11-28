Happy Birthday Prateik Babbar: Five looks carried by the unconventional star that has all our hearts

Be it making a statement in a casual or raising a temperature in suits, the fashion icon Prateik Babbar can do it all with the same ease.
If looks could kill, Prateik Babbar would definitely be on the list. The actor has time and again proved his panache for fashion and his near-impeccable sense of style. Be it making a statement in a casual or raising a temperature in suits, the fashion icon can do it all with the same ease. On Prateik Babbar's birthday, here's rounding up the five looks carried by the unconventional star that has all our hearts.
Take a look:
1. Prateik Babbar in blue denim jacket
Prateik Babbar made a strong case for round glasses with a cap with his look. The style icon paired a blue denim jacket with golf shorts and sneakers.
2. Prateik Babbar in leather jacket
Prateik Babbar looked irresistible in an open black leather jacket paired with plain blue jeans. The sleek hairdo with kohl in eyes, Prateik, is absolutely drool-worthy in this picture
3. Prateik Babbar in suit
Holding the statement true, Prateik Babbar is a vision to behold in black formal attire. There's nothing sexy than a man in a suit. We can't stop gushing over his alluring charisma.
4. Prateik Babbar flaunting his abs
In the pictures, Prateik Babbar can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs.
5. Prateik Babbar in denim hoodie
Prateik Babbar flaunted his hot body in an open denim hoodie. We love how the actor kept the overall vibe casual yet impressive.