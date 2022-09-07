Search icon
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: 7 times Shahid Kapoor's wife stunned us with perfect makeup looks

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a true fashionista, her Instagram page is filled with her stylish looks.

  Sep 06, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is celebrating her 28th birthday on September 7 (Wednesday). Mira, who is an avid social media user, is a fashionista and her Instagram page is proof. She often shares her photos donning stylish outfits with the perfect makeup look. Moreover, Mira's selfie game is also strong which shows her radiant glow.

On the occasion of Mira's birthday, let's take a look at her best makeup looks. Check it out below:

1. Right makeup for the festival of lights

Right makeup for the festival of lights
1/7

On Diwali, Mira Rajput opted for a yellow outfit and completed the festive look with light bronzed face and perfect eyeliner. 

2. No-makeup look at party

No-makeup look at party
2/7

Mira Rajput opted for nude lips with natural makeup for a night party.

3. Perfect look

Perfect look
3/7

Mira Rajput knows how to don a perfect makeup look with every outfit she wears. The star wife also styles her hair in a messy way which completes her look out.

4. Royal look

Royal look
4/7

With a dark pink outfit, Mira donned a complete pearl look with smokey eyes and dark pink lipstick. 

5. Sharp contoured face

Sharp contoured face
5/7

For an orange printed outfit, Mira looked pretty in a sharp contoured face with pink cheekbones and glossy lips.

6. Smokey eyes

Smokey eyes
6/7

Mira opted for a slightly brown blush with dark purple lipstick and donned smokey eyes giving it an endearing look.

7. Morning look

Morning look
7/7

Mira Rajput Kapoor opted for a fresh morning makeup look which is merely a no makeup look. She completed it with red tinted lips.

