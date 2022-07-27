Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Childhood photos of Mimi actor that prove she's always been cute

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who has been ruling the film industry with her talent, has turned 32.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Wednesday. Kriti has been everyone's favourite for her fashion sense, cute smile, and performances in movies too. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, she often pens her thoughts and photos too. On the occasion of her birthday, her fans have flooded social media with wishes, pictures and videos.

On her special day, let's take a look at the actress' childhood photos: