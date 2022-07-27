Happy Birthday Kriti Sanon: Childhood photos of Mimi actor that prove she's always been cute

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who has been ruling the film industry with her talent, has turned 32.
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Wednesday. Kriti has been everyone's favourite for her fashion sense, cute smile, and performances in movies too. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, she often pens her thoughts and photos too. On the occasion of her birthday, her fans have flooded social media with wishes, pictures and videos.
On her special day, let's take a look at the actress' childhood photos:
1. Mama's girl
Kriti Sanon and Nupur can be seen posing happily with their mama. This picture will surely make you go aww.
2. Not without my sister
Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon are each other's best friends. They have been living together in Mumbai too.
3. Daddy's girl
Kriti Sanon looks adorable while posing with her dad Rahul Sanon, it's truly heartwarming to watch.
4. Little Kriti with her dad
In these photos, Kriti posed with her dad while clinging on to him. In the first photo, she is holding her sister Nupur Sanon when she was an infant.
5. Kriti's smile melt hearts
Kriti's smile has remained intact and the childhood photos show she has always been a cute patootie.
6. Kriti turns fairy in a white dress
When Kriti Sanon posed like a fairy in a white dress with a matching veil and shiny grey wings.
7. Cutest Kriti
Kriti Sanon has been the cutest little girl to her parents and these photos prove that.