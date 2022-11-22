Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films

5/5

It was a few days back when Paresh Rawal aka Baburao confirmed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3 and just a day later, Akshay Kumar aka Raju revealed that he isn't part of the threequel due to the creative differences with the director and producers. Suniel Shetty aka Shyam has said that Kartik will play a new character and is not replacing Akshay in the series.