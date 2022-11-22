Search icon
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films

On Kartik Aaryan's 32nd birthday, we take a look at the exciting slate of his upcoming films.

  • Nov 21, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 32nd birthday on November 22. After the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Dhamaka actor is being hailed as the saviour of the Hindi film industry since the Anees Bazmee directorial earned more than Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide. On the actor's special occasion, here's a look at his upcoming films. (All images: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

1. Freddy

Freddy
1/5

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role opposite Alaya F, the romantic thriller Freddy has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding fame. Freddy's teaser and its first song Kaala Jaadu have raised the excitement among the audiences. The film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2.

2. Shehzada

Shehzada
2/5

Slated to release in cinemas on February 10, 2023, Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Apart from Kartik, the Rohit Dhawan directorial features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

3. Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha
3/5

Kartik Aaryan collaborates with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic drama marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Marathi director Sameer Vidwans. The film's release date has been announced as June 29, 2023.

4. Aashiqui 3

Aashiqui 3
4/5

Anurag Basu will be directing and Pritam will compose the music for Aashiqui 3, the third part of the romantic musical franchise. The leading lady opposite Kartik hasn't been finalised yet. Kartik has said that it's a dream come true for him to lead Aashiqui 3.

5. Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3
5/5

It was a few days back when Paresh Rawal aka Baburao confirmed on Twitter that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3 and just a day later, Akshay Kumar aka Raju revealed that he isn't part of the threequel due to the creative differences with the director and producers. Suniel Shetty aka Shyam has said that Kartik will play a new character and is not replacing Akshay in the series.

