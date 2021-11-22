Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 5 HOT photos of the actor that will make your jaw drop

On his birthday, here are some of the actor's hottest photographs that will leave you breathless.
Since his role in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose actual name is Kartik Tiwari, has become every girl's prince charming.
His irresistible looks and million-dollar smile are enough to melt any girl's heart, which is why he is known as Bollywood's heartthrob.
1. Kartik Aaryan shows-off his toned body
Kartik Aaryan can be seen in this photo flaunting his toned back muscles.
2. Kartik Aaryan flaunts his biceps
Kartik Aaryan flaunts his biceps while enjoying a warm drink in this drool-worthy photo.
3. Kartik Aaryan shows-off his abs
Kartik Aaryan can be seen taking off his shirt to show off his washboard abs.
4. Kartik Aaryan poses in formals
Kartik Aaryan may be seen in classy formals, posing smartly to give it his own twist.
5. Kartik Aaryan takes a sun kissed selfie
Kartik Aaryan is seen taking a selfie with the sun reflecting perfectly on him.