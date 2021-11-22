Search icon
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 5 HOT photos of the actor that will make your jaw drop

On his birthday, here are some of the actor's hottest photographs that will leave you breathless.

  • Nov 21, 2021, 11:48 PM IST

Since his role in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose actual name is Kartik Tiwari, has become every girl's prince charming.

His irresistible looks and million-dollar smile are enough to melt any girl's heart, which is why he is known as Bollywood's heartthrob.

1. Kartik Aaryan shows-off his toned body

Kartik Aaryan shows-off his toned body
1/5

Kartik Aaryan can be seen in this photo flaunting his toned back muscles.

2. Kartik Aaryan flaunts his biceps

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his biceps
2/5

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his biceps while enjoying a warm drink in this drool-worthy photo.

3. Kartik Aaryan shows-off his abs

Kartik Aaryan shows-off his abs
3/5

Kartik Aaryan can be seen taking off his shirt to show off his washboard abs.

4. Kartik Aaryan poses in formals

Kartik Aaryan poses in formals
4/5

Kartik Aaryan may be seen in classy formals, posing smartly to give it his own twist.

5. Kartik Aaryan takes a sun kissed selfie

Kartik Aaryan takes a sun kissed selfie
5/5

Kartik Aaryan is seen taking a selfie with the sun reflecting perfectly on him.

