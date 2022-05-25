Happy Birthday Karan Johar: From actor to director, look at filmmaker's journey

On the occasion of Karan Johar's birthday, let's take a look at his journey
Filmmaker Karan Johar, fondly referred to as KJo, has turned 50 today. He is one of the most loved and cherished celebrities who is friends with all BTown celebs. Karan is often seen partying and spending time with them.
He is a director, producer, actor, screenwriter, and costume designer and has delivered hits such as Student Of The Year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan among others. He also hosts his TV famous show ‘Coffee with Karan’, which is an audience favourite. (All imaged: Karan Johar/Instagram)
On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his journey:
1. Early Life
Karan Johar was born on May 25, 1975, in Bombay, Maharashtra. His father, Yash Johar, was a producer who was the founder of Dharma Productions.
2. Qualification
Karan Johar went to Greenlawns High School, he completed his graduation from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics from Bombay (now Mumbai).
3. Acting career
Karan Johar started his career as an actor. He was seen as Shrikant in Doordashan seial Indradhanush (1989).
4. Filmmaking
Karan Johar entered the film industry as an assistant director. He started his career with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995.
5. Directorial debut
Karan Johar's directorial debut was the film Kuch Kuch Hota hai which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji.
6. Criticism
Karan Johar found himself in the middle of controversies after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. People started targeting the filmmaker for allegedly encouraging nepotism in the film industry.
7. Koffee With Karan
Karan Johar is also the host of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan which first aired on 19 November 2004.