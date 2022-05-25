Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2955430
HomePhotos

Happy Birthday Karan Johar: From actor to director, look at filmmaker's journey

On the occasion of Karan Johar's birthday, let's take a look at his journey

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 24, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar, fondly referred to as KJo, has turned 50 today. He is one of the most loved and cherished celebrities who is friends with all BTown celebs. Karan is often seen partying and spending time with them. 

He is a director, producer, actor, screenwriter, and costume designer and has delivered hits such as Student Of The Year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan among others. He also hosts his TV famous show ‘Coffee with Karan’, which is an audience favourite. (All imaged: Karan Johar/Instagram)

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his journey:

1. Early Life

Early Life
1/7

Karan Johar was born on May 25, 1975, in Bombay, Maharashtra. His father, Yash Johar, was a producer who was the founder of Dharma Productions. 

2. Qualification

Qualification
2/7

Karan Johar went to Greenlawns High School, he completed his graduation from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics from Bombay (now Mumbai).

3. Acting career

Acting career
3/7

Karan Johar started his career as an actor. He was seen as Shrikant in Doordashan seial Indradhanush (1989).

4. Filmmaking

Filmmaking
4/7

Karan Johar entered the film industry as an assistant director. He started his career with  Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995.

5. Directorial debut

Directorial debut
5/7

Karan Johar's directorial debut was the film Kuch Kuch Hota hai which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. 

6. Criticism

Criticism
6/7

Karan Johar found himself in the middle of controversies after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. People started targeting the filmmaker for allegedly encouraging nepotism in the film industry. 

7. Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan
7/7

Karan Johar is also the host of the popular talk show Koffee with Karan which first aired on 19 November 2004. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood actors who are set to make big impact in south Indian films
Kriti Sanon makes 'unforgettable memories' at her first F1 race, shares pics from 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
When actors were slapped in public
In pics: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk teach Anil Kapoor steps of Tauba Tauba as they promote Bad Newz on Bigg Boss OTT 3
From Armaan Malik to Sidharth Shukla: 6 Bigg Boss contestants who lost their cool, went violent
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup dies at 78
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews