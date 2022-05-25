Happy Birthday Karan Johar: From actor to director, look at filmmaker's journey

Filmmaker Karan Johar, fondly referred to as KJo, has turned 50 today. He is one of the most loved and cherished celebrities who is friends with all BTown celebs. Karan is often seen partying and spending time with them.

He is a director, producer, actor, screenwriter, and costume designer and has delivered hits such as Student Of The Year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan among others. He also hosts his TV famous show ‘Coffee with Karan’, which is an audience favourite. (All imaged: Karan Johar/Instagram)

On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his journey: