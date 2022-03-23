Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 7 times actress proved she is 'Queen' of Bollywood

Love her or hate her but you definitely can't ignore Kangana Ranaut. The actress who continues to grab headlines for her personal life doesn't believe in shying away from talking about it either. Igniting the nepotism debate or being the face of the feminist movement in Bollywood, Miss Ranaut makes heads turn for many reasons. If she loves to flaunt her fashionable wardrobe, then on screen she doesn't mind playing an under-confident Delhi girl in 'Queen' who goes on to win audiences' hearts and awards too. (All Images: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

From selecting all non-Khan movies to winning National Awards, Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at 7 quotes of the actress who continues to rule Bollywood on her own terms: