Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 7 times actress proved she is 'Queen' of Bollywood

Love her or hate her but you definitely can't ignore Kangana Ranaut. The actress who continues to grab headlines for her personal life doesn't believe in shying away from talking about it either. Igniting the nepotism debate or being the face of the feminist movement in Bollywood, Miss Ranaut makes heads turn for many reasons. If she loves to flaunt her fashionable wardrobe, then on screen she doesn't mind playing an under-confident Delhi girl in 'Queen' who goes on to win audiences' hearts and awards too. (All Images: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)
From selecting all non-Khan movies to winning National Awards, Kangana Ranaut is unstoppable. On the occasion of her birthday, here's a look at 7 quotes of the actress who continues to rule Bollywood on her own terms:
1. Kangana Ranaut on Freedom
Kangana Ranaut had once said, "Freedom of being alone is intoxicating."
2. Kangana Ranaut- Successful woman
Kangana Ranaut said, "If a woman is super-successful, she is called a psychopath."
3. Kangana Ranaut on women doing Agni Pariksha
“The glorification of sisters, mothers as the selfless Indian women who will do 'agni pariksha' and the one who sees her own betterment only in the betterment of their husbands and fathers, that has to stop. It's very regressive.”
4. Kangana Ranaut's support system
Kangana Ranaut said, “Nobody was my support. You have to support yourself and I think that is the beauty of being a woman.”
5. Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood
Kangana Ranaut said, "No matter what I do, I will always be an outsider in Bollywood and I can't change that. I don't even want to. That's the reality. People too will have to come to terms with it.
6. Kangana Ranaut on not working with Khans
Kangana Ranaut proved that she is the real 'Queen' when she said, “Why should I work with the Khans? Now that I’m my own hero on the sets, why should I work with other heroes?”
7. Kangana Ranaut on male chauvinism
Kangana Ranaut opened up on male chauvinism and stated, “What is important to understand is that we are not fighting people, we are fighting a mentality. I am not fighting Karan Johar, I’m fighting male chauvinism.”