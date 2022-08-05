Happy Birthday Kajol: From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, iconic characters played by actress

From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol won millions of hearts.

On Friday, one of the most successful Bollywood actresses Kajol turned 48. With the movie Bekhudi, Kajol made her Bollywood debut in 1992. Three decades have passed, but Kajol remains synonymous with powerpack performances. From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actress has managed to leave us speechless more than once.

On her birthday, let's take a look at her best on-screen characters: