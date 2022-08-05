Happy Birthday Kajol: From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, iconic characters played by actress

From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol won millions of hearts.
On Friday, one of the most successful Bollywood actresses Kajol turned 48. With the movie Bekhudi, Kajol made her Bollywood debut in 1992. Three decades have passed, but Kajol remains synonymous with powerpack performances. From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actress has managed to leave us speechless more than once.
On her birthday, let's take a look at her best on-screen characters:
1. Simran, DDLJ
Raj was of course iconic, but did you look at Simran from DDLJ? She stood up to her super strict father Amrish Puri, all the time fighting for what she loves to do. Kajol was an idol back then too!
2. Anjali, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
If you thought Tina stole the limelight in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, think again! The character graph which Kajol witnessed in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai proves the kind of actress she is. Whether tomboyish or the sanskari naari, Kajol was on point and how!
3. Anjali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
A loud mouth with no filters, Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the ideal definition for carefree. She loves to dance, cannot tolerate many people but is the best version of herself with her own people.
4. Zooni Ali Beg, Fanaa
A visually challenged woman Zooni Ali Beg was all kinds of power. She took care of her illegitimate child and even when the person she loves the most came back, she stood for the right thing.
5. Isha Diwan, Gupt
Gupt proved Kajol's callibre as an actress. Do not let the first half of the film fool you because the climax is sure to leave you stunned, courtesy Kajol's brilliant acting!
(All images are movie stills)
6. Kajol is an inspiration
Over these years, Kajol has been an inspiration to many. She has given us some memorable performances in the 90s and early 2000s. It would thus not be wrong to say that the actress has some iconic characters to her credit. (Image credit: Kajol/Instagram)