Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Happy Birthday Kajol: From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, iconic characters played by actress

From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol won millions of hearts.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 05, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

On Friday, one of the most successful Bollywood actresses Kajol turned 48. With the movie Bekhudi, Kajol made her Bollywood debut in 1992. Three decades have passed, but Kajol remains synonymous with powerpack performances. From Simran in DDLJ to Anjali in both Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the actress has managed to leave us speechless more than once.

On her birthday, let's take a look at her best on-screen characters: 

1. Simran, DDLJ

Simran, DDLJ
1/6

Raj was of course iconic, but did you look at Simran from DDLJ? She stood up to her super strict father Amrish Puri, all the time fighting for what she loves to do. Kajol was an idol back then too!

2. Anjali, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Anjali, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
2/6

If you thought Tina stole the limelight in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, think again! The character graph which Kajol witnessed in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai proves the kind of actress she is. Whether tomboyish or the sanskari naari, Kajol was on point and how!

3. Anjali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Anjali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
3/6

A loud mouth with no filters, Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the ideal definition for carefree. She loves to dance, cannot tolerate many people but is the best version of herself with her own people.

4. Zooni Ali Beg, Fanaa

Zooni Ali Beg, Fanaa
4/6

A visually challenged woman Zooni Ali Beg was all kinds of power. She took care of her illegitimate child and even when the person she loves the most came back, she stood for the right thing.

5. Isha Diwan, Gupt

Isha Diwan, Gupt
5/6

Gupt proved Kajol's callibre as an actress. Do not let the first half of the film fool you because the climax is sure to leave you stunned, courtesy Kajol's brilliant acting!

 

(All images are movie stills)

6. Kajol is an inspiration

Kajol is an inspiration
6/6

Over these years, Kajol has been an inspiration to many. She has given us some memorable performances in the 90s and early 2000s. It would thus not be wrong to say that the actress has some iconic characters to her credit.  (Image credit: Kajol/Instagram)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.