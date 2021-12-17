Happy Birthday John Abraham: Five times the actor became country's saviour on screen

John Abraham celebrates his 49th birthday today. Let's have a look at five films where John Abraham has been the nation's saviour on screen.
John Abraham celebrates his 49th birthday on December 17. A model-turned-actor, John debuted in the Hindi film industry with 'Jism' in 2003. After being a part of few hit movies early in his career such as 'Dhoom', 'Dostana', and 'Garam Masala', the actor appeared in a number of semi-hits and flops such as 'Kaal', 'Taxi No. 9211', 'Baabul' and 'Jhootha Hi Sahi'. After struggling to make his place among the top-rated actors in the industry, John Abraham has finally emerged as one of the most dependable actors in Bollywood delivering successive box-office hits. And one of the main reasons for his success is the multiple patriotic movies he has led in last few years. Let's have a look at five such films where John Abraham has been the nation's saviour on screen.
1. Parmanu
Based on a true story, 'Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran' starred John Abraham as IAS Ashwat Raina leading the nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at Pokhran in 1998. The film was a surprise hit earning close to 100 crores at the Indian box-office. (Image Source: File photo)
2. Dishoom
A buddy cop action comedy, 'Dishoom' starred John Abraham and Varun Dhawan in lead roles trying to save an Indian top cricketer kidnapped by a bookie in the Middle East. John Abraham's character as a no-nonsense cop, Kabir Shergill was highly appreciated. (Image Source: John Abraham Twitter)
3. Batla House
An action thriller film directed by Nikhil Advani, 'Batla House' was inspired by an encounter case that happened in 2008 in Delhi that resulted in the deaths of two terrorists and one police officer. John's character ACP Sanjay Kumar was based on DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, the police officer who played a vital role in the actual encounter. (Image Source: John Abraham Entertainment)
4. Madras Cafe
Based on the Sri Lankan civil war and the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, John portrayed the Indian Army officer Major Vikram Singh putting in his best efforts to protect the leader of the country. The film received critical acclaim for its lead performances, war scenes, cinematography and excellent research. (Image Source: File photo)
5. Force and Force 2
The Force series of films have John as ACP Yashwardhan Singh. The first film, released in 2011, was an action thriller in which the actor's cop character goes after a dreaded gangster and the sequel, released in 2016, was a spy thriller in which ACP Yash teams up with a RAW agent to bring down the mole within the intelligence unit. (Image Source: File photo)