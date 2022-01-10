Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Rohit Mehra to Anand Kumar, actor's best performances

Here we are with the films where birthday boy Hrithik Roshan was more of a performer, and less of a superstar.
As Bollywood's beloved superhero 'Krrish' aka Hrithik Roshan enters his 48th year, we bring to you a few characters of his filmography where the actor's performance overpowered his Greek-god looks, his magnetic charm, and his pumped-up physique. Here we are with the films where Hrithik was more of a performer, and less of a superstar.
1. Rohit Mehra from 'Koi Mil Gaya'
All the 90s born had cried when Rohit (Hrithik Roshan) gets beat up by Raj (Rajat Bedi) and his gang, and it was possible because of Hrithik's submersion into the character of mentally challenged, child-like Rohit Mehra. Roshan set a benchmark by playing this character with utmost sincerity. (Image source: Filmfare Twitter)
2. Karan Shergill from 'Lakshya'
Lakshya is a well-made film where Hrithik portrayed the character of a clueless, aimless boy, who transforms himself into a man with an objective. Even though the film wasn't received well among the masses, but Karan Shergill was a reflection of every youngster. (Image source: Twitter)
3. Emporer Akbar from 'Jodhaa Akbar'
Imagine an actor who slays with his flexed muscled and dazzle the screen with moves, turns into an empower and showcases the demeanour of a ruler to perfection. Seems difficult, isn't it? Well, Hrithik shocked everyone with his 2008's blockbuster by playing the role of Mughal Emporer to the embodiment. (Image source: Hrithik Roshan fan club Twitter)
4. Ethan Mascarenhas from 'Guzarish'
This is one film from the actor's filmography which was misunderstood by the audience. Roshan played the role of a paralysed magician Ethan Mascarenhas who files a petition for 'mercy killing,' and no one could have displayed the pain of a quadriplegic as real as Hrithik. (Image source: Twitter)
5. Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from 'Agneepath' (2012)
When you have to step into the shoe of an iconic character, the 'path' becomes next to impossible. But still, Hrithik made his way out and played the character from a fresh perspective. Hrithik's Vijay was neither stylish like Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay, nor did he have a heavy voice. Even then, Roshan proves that a well-sketched character will always be accepted. (Image source: Team Hrithik Twitter)
6. Anand Kumar from 'Super 30'
We end the list with 2019's 'Super 30' where the 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's hunk sheds everything and gets into the skin of genius Mathematician Anand Kumar. From getting tanned skin to his Bihari accent right, Hrithik outperformed himself with this film. (Image source: Movies n Memories Twitter)