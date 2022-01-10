Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: From Rohit Mehra to Anand Kumar, actor's best performances

5/6

When you have to step into the shoe of an iconic character, the 'path' becomes next to impossible. But still, Hrithik made his way out and played the character from a fresh perspective. Hrithik's Vijay was neither stylish like Amitabh Bachchan's Vijay, nor did he have a heavy voice. Even then, Roshan proves that a well-sketched character will always be accepted. (Image source: Team Hrithik Twitter)