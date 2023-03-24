Search icon
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3

Emraan Hashmi, an actor who was popularly known as 'Serial Kisser' is working hard to earn the next title- The Beast. Let's take a look at some of these photos that proves his preparation.

  • Mar 24, 2023, 12:39 AM IST

Bollywood one of the fine talent from the 2000s, Emraan Hashmi turned 44 this year. On the work front, he will soon be seen in the biggest project of his career, Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. And here are his preparation for the character that proves him as the next big threat in YRF Spy Universe. (Image source: Emraan Hashmi Instagram)

1. Emraan Hashmi's washboard abs

Emraan Hashmi's washboard abs
1/5

Here's the first glance at the beefed-up Emraan Hashmi, who's ready to take down the challenging role of her career with his washboard abs.

2. Emraan Hashmi's stylish selfies

Emraan Hashmi's stylish selfies
2/5

Here's Emraan Hashmi who is busy posing with his upcoming movie, his beefed-up muscles

3. Emraan Hashmi being busy

Emraan Hashmi being busy
3/5

Emraan Hashmi was not such an exercise-loving person. However, his recent commitments forced him to change a bit and become one day at a time. 

4. Flex it, like Emraan Hashmi

Flex it, like Emraan Hashmi
4/5

Emraan Hashmi knows that if he will have to face India's biggest hero, he is sure to flex it and make  make it count. 

5. The Begininning of new association

The Begininning of new association
5/5

Back in 2021, Emraan stunned everyone by sharing his beefed-up photo. Emraan shared the photo, with a caption that says, "Just the beginning."  Now, we all know what was he preparing for. Tiger 3 is the third instalment from the Tiger series. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Tiger 3 will release in India during Diwali 2023. . 

