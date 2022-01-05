Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: From 'Gehraiyaan' to 'Pathan', 5 upcoming films of the leading lady

As Deepika Padukone celebrates her 36th birthday today, here's a look at five upcoming films of the leading actress.
Deepika Padukone celebrates her 36th birthday today. Before making her Hindi film debut in 'Om Shanti Om', Deepika had already featured in a Kannada film titled 'Aishwarya' in 2006. The actress appeared in multiple films like 'Break Ke Baad' and 'Love Aaj Kal' before she was recognised for her acting potential in 'Cocktail'.
After the 2012 romantic comedy, Deepika has delivered brilliant and amazing performances in films such as 'Piku', 'Chennai Express', 'Padmaavat', and 'Chhapaak'. On her special day, let's take a look at the five upcoming films featuring the queen of the Bollywood.
1. Gehraiyaan
Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' is a modern take on complex relationships starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa in leading roles. The film, backed by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 25th January. (Image source: File photo)
2. Pathan
'Pathan' will reunite Deepika Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan after eight years. The two actors have starred together in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'. The YRF action film is being directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham in leading role. (Image source: File photo)
3. Fighter
After 'Pathan', Deepika Padukone will be collaborating again with Siddharth Anand in aerial action franchise titled 'Fighter'. The film will pair up Deepika with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. Also starring Anil Kapoor, it is scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023. (Image source: File photo)
4. Project K
Deepika Paduone goes pan-India with 'Project K' which is being directed by the Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin. The 'Baahubali' star Prabhas will be paired up opposite Deepika in the film tentatively titled 'Project K'. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in leading role. The actress wrapped up the first schedule of the film in December 2021. (Image source: File photo)
5. The Intern remake
After 'Piku', Deepika will collaborate with Amitabh again in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film 'The Intern'. The 2015 comedy-drama film starred Anna Hathaway and Robert De Niro in leading roles. Deepika also produces the film under her banner 'Ka Productions'. Rishi Kapoor was initially cast as the male lead before he passed away in April 2020 and was replaced by Big B. (Image source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)