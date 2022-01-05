Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: From 'Gehraiyaan' to 'Pathan', 5 upcoming films of the leading lady

Deepika Padukone celebrates her 36th birthday today. Before making her Hindi film debut in 'Om Shanti Om', Deepika had already featured in a Kannada film titled 'Aishwarya' in 2006. The actress appeared in multiple films like 'Break Ke Baad' and 'Love Aaj Kal' before she was recognised for her acting potential in 'Cocktail'.



After the 2012 romantic comedy, Deepika has delivered brilliant and amazing performances in films such as 'Piku', 'Chennai Express', 'Padmaavat', and 'Chhapaak'. On her special day, let's take a look at the five upcoming films featuring the queen of the Bollywood.