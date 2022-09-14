Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 8 times actor addressed social taboos in movies

From winning the second season of MTV Roadies, venturing into anchoring to playing the lead roles in mainstream Bollywood films, the journey to success for Ayushmann Khurrana has been long yet rewarding. And, there's no denying the fact that the actor has been ruling both the box-office and the audiences' hearts with back-to-back hits and scintillating performances ever since his debut in Vicky Donor in 2012.

Also, the fact that his choice of films which are mainstream yet offbeat and his love for quirky storylines that allow him to break social taboos and talk about socially relevant topics that haven't been spoken about or addressed in Hindi films before is as interesting a concept to take notice of as watching his films and enjoying his fabulous acting.

The National Award-winning actor, who is being proclaimed as a harbinger of social change keeping in mind his repertoire of path-breaking films, is one who has always wanted to own the 'quirky film genre'. And based on Ayushmann's filmography and the success and appreciation that he has been garnering in the last couple of years, one can easily say that the actor has successfully cracked the code to be a part of the Hindi film industry.

Therefore, as the Bala star, who has time and again won the hearts of millions of his fans with his commercially successful entertainers, is celebrating his birthday today, we take a look at how the youth icon has been addressing social taboos at the box office one film at a time.