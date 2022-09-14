Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: 8 times actor addressed social taboos in movies

On the occasion of Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, let's take a look at the actor's inspirational films.
From winning the second season of MTV Roadies, venturing into anchoring to playing the lead roles in mainstream Bollywood films, the journey to success for Ayushmann Khurrana has been long yet rewarding. And, there's no denying the fact that the actor has been ruling both the box-office and the audiences' hearts with back-to-back hits and scintillating performances ever since his debut in Vicky Donor in 2012.
Also, the fact that his choice of films which are mainstream yet offbeat and his love for quirky storylines that allow him to break social taboos and talk about socially relevant topics that haven't been spoken about or addressed in Hindi films before is as interesting a concept to take notice of as watching his films and enjoying his fabulous acting.
The National Award-winning actor, who is being proclaimed as a harbinger of social change keeping in mind his repertoire of path-breaking films, is one who has always wanted to own the 'quirky film genre'. And based on Ayushmann's filmography and the success and appreciation that he has been garnering in the last couple of years, one can easily say that the actor has successfully cracked the code to be a part of the Hindi film industry.
Therefore, as the Bala star, who has time and again won the hearts of millions of his fans with his commercially successful entertainers, is celebrating his birthday today, we take a look at how the youth icon has been addressing social taboos at the box office one film at a time.
1. 'AndhaDhun' - Identity theft and organ mafia
A proof of his versatility, AndhaDun, which arguably is Ayushmann Khurrana's best performance till date, is a riveting watch. One of his most definitive roles, Ayushmann as Akash Saraf in Sriram Raghavan's engaging thriller is a treat to the eyes.
While Ayushmann effortlessly portrays the character of a pianist, who is faking blindness because of his artistic idiosyncrasies, the subject of faking identity and organ harvesting scam are addressed very intelligently in the film.
2. 'Article 15' - Discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth
A no-nonsense cop, Ayushmann Khurrana as ACP Ayaan Ranjan is one of the best acts that the actors have delivered so far. Lauded for its path-breaking content, the film addresses the issue of discrimination based on caste as Ayushmann set off to solve the case of two young girls brutally raped and murdered by hanging them from a tree.
A topic that hasn't been widely touched by filmmakers before, director Anubhav Sinha took the bold step of putting out the harsh reality in the open.
3. 'Badhaai Ho' - Parental Pregnancy
A path-breaking film in its own way, Ayushmann's film, directed by Amit Sharma, deals with the subject of parental pregnancy sensitively. The makers make sure to carefully put across the views, opinions and feelings of everyone who is affected by the news of Neena Gupta's character being pregnant with her third child.
While the husband, Gajraj Rao, is happy, the two grown-ups, Ayushmann and Shardul Rana are embarrassed when they get the news and the mother-in-law, Surekha Sikri is shocked and upset. It is this emotional rollercoaster ride that all take together combined with fabulous acting skills of the ensemble cast that leaves the audiences amused and entertained and not embarrassed of the topic that has been fantastically addressed in the film.
4. 'Bala' - Male Pattern Baldness
A commercial success much like the other films Ayushmann has starred in, Bala sends out a strong and powerful social message in the most entertaining manner possible.
Directed by Amar Kaushik and produced Dinesh Vijan, Bala, that released in 2019, the film addresses the issue of male pattern baldness and centres the story around Balmukund "Bala" Shukla, who is stressed because of the societal pressure that comes with premature balding.
Ayushmann fabulously plays Bala, who lacks confidence because of premature balding and resorts to using a wig to save his face in society.
5. 'Dream Girl' - Gender-stereotyping at workplace
While we have previously seen male actors donning sarees in Hindi films, never before has anyone played a cross-gender actor.
Path-breaking in its own way for subtly addressing gender-stereotyping at the workplace, Ayushmann as Karanveer Singh aka Pooja, whose female voice impersonation generates attention from others, is a treat to watch.
6. 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' - Arranged marriage and overweight brides
Directed by Sharat Katariya, in this 2015 film set in circa 1995 in Haridwar, Ayushmann plays Prem Tiwari, a 'loser' middle-class man who aspires to marry the woman of his dreams but ends up getting hitched to a not-so-pleasantly-plump or rather an over-sized Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar).
The idea of an arranged marriage and how the male lead cannot bring himself to terms with his wife's 'size' and look beyond are some real-life concerns that have been addressed in the film.
While the film does lack in failing to rise above the idea that a plus-size girl needs some zing to complete her life, Ayushmann's performance as Prem was very convincingly real.
7. 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' - Erectile Dysfunction
While no successful male lead star would ever want to take up a script that lists a fault in the 'hero' of the film and shatters the whole idea of an ideal 'Bollywood hero', it was Ayushmann, who didn't shy away from highlighting and addressing the topic of erectile dysfunction in his film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, directed by R S Prasanna. As progressive as Hindi cinema could get, the film, striking the perfect balance of comedy mixed with reality, highlighted the issues and problems a man faces due to erectile dysfunction.
Ayushmann's superlative acting as Mudit Sharma, struggling to find a solution to his problem, was lauded by one and all.
8. 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' - Homophobia
The 2020 film is a full-blown attack on homophobia and it carefully weaves a powerful queer narrative around mainstream Bollywood conventions.
While Ayushmann as Kartik Singh, who is in love with his male partner, questions the age-old nursery rhyme 'Jack and Jill went up the hill' to change it to 'Jack and Johnny went up the hill', the film very carefully tackles the issue of homophobia with a pinch of comedy and a dash of humour.