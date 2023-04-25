Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. The singer started his journey from Indian Idol and became a sensation after his song Tum Hi Ho. He is known for giving his beautiful voice in many A-listers Bollywood star's movies and the singer's rise to fame is no less than a fairy tale. He has been impressing the audience with his melodious voice and even after being a star, he tends to stay away from media interactions. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, here's a look at the singer's luxurious lifestyle-