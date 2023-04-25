Search icon
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer

On the occasion of Arjit Singh's birthday, Here's a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the singer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 25, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

Arijit Singh is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. The singer started his journey from Indian Idol and became a sensation after his song Tum Hi Ho. He is known for giving his beautiful voice in many A-listers Bollywood star's movies and the singer's rise to fame is no less than a fairy tale. He has been impressing the audience with his melodious voice and even after being a star, he tends to stay away from media interactions. On the occasion of his 36th birthday, here's a look at the singer's luxurious lifestyle-

1. Arjit Singh's Hummer H3

Arjit Singh's Hummer H3
1/5

Arjit Singh owns a luxurious collection of cars one of which is the Hummer H3 which costs Rs 80 lakhs. The car was earlier used by the US army and is now an asset of many Iconic stars of India. 

2. Arijit Singh's Mercedes Benz E350D

Arijit Singh's Mercedes Benz E350D
2/5

Another car that the singer owns is a Mercedes Benz E350D which is worth Rs 79.63 lakh. He is often spotted in this car. 

3. Arijit Singh's Ranger Rover

Arijit Singh's Ranger Rover
3/5

Other than Hummer H3 and Mercedes Benz E350D, Arijit Singh also owns an LR Ranger Rover worth Rs 1.90 core. This car is the most expensive one from his car collection. 

4. Arjit Singh's house

Arjit Singh's house
4/5

Arijit Singh owns a house in his birthplace Jiagang (Bengal) and he also bought a home studio for himself there. Not only this but in 2020, the actor purchased 4 flats in Mumbai's Versova area for a combined price of Rs 9 crores. He paid rs 1.8 crores, 2.2 crores, 2.6 crores 2.5 crores respectively for the 4 flats. He had to pay a stamp duty of Rs 54 lakhs for it. 

5. Arjit Singh Work front

Arjit Singh Work front
5/5

Arijit Singh started his career with a singing reality show Gurukul and though he didn't win that show, he won hearts with his melodious voice and later the singer got famous in Bollywood with his song Tum Hi Ho. Since then, the singer has never failed to woo the audience with his voice and songs. Some of his famous songs include Aapna Banale, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, The Breakup Song, Aayat and many more. 

