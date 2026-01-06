Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
Simran Singh | Jan 06, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
1.The early life struggles of Dileep Kumar Rajagopala aka AR Rahman
We all know AR Rahman, the music mystro, who made India proud across the globe. Rahman's success is out there for others to be inspired, but not many know about the struggle he went through to be the recipient of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, six Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and eighteen Filmfare Awards South.
2.Did you know AR Rahman is a school dropout?
was born as Dileep Kumar Rajagopala in Madras, Tamil Nadu. His father, R. K. Shekhar, from a Vellalar family, was a film score composer and conductor for Malayalam films. Shekhar passed away when Rahman was nine. Owing to financial difficulties, Rahman had to quit school in Class XI, and apart from working at such a young age, he even put his father's musical equipment on rent to provide his family's income.
3.When Rahman was insulted, his mother was asked to beg on streets
In an interview with Simi Grewal, AR Rahman revealed that his family has faced such financial difficulties that his mother was unable to pay school fees. But at that time, the school staff told her to go to the streets and beg, they would get some money to survive. Rahman revealed that the school administration told his mother, "Take your son to the streets of Kodambakkam. They will give him money. Don't bring him to school."
Watch this viral video
@arrahman pic.twitter.com/UdLaVFfM6o— Adv Yasar Arafhat (@YasarArafhat) May 25, 2021
4.From streets of Madras to London's Trinity college
As per the reports, despite dropping out, his passion for music led him to earn a scholarship and a degree in Western Classical Music from Trinity College, London.
5.Why Dileep Kumar converted to Islam, became AR Rahman
Rahman and his mother were practising Hindus. He graduated with a diploma in Western classical music from the school. In 1984, his younger sister was seriously ill, and at that time, he was introduced to the Qadiri tariqa. At the age of 23, he converted to Islam with the members of his family in 1989.
Apart from his religion, Rahman also changed his name. In an interview with Karan Thapar, Rahman revealed that he never liked his birth name. As per his biography, AR Rahman: The Spirit of Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, a Hindu astrologer suggested him the names Abdul Rahman and Abdul Rahim, and he chose the former. However, his mother later added Allah Rakha (AR) to his name after she had a dream about it.