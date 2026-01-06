Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

3 . When Rahman was insulted, his mother was asked to beg on streets

In an interview with Simi Grewal, AR Rahman revealed that his family has faced such financial difficulties that his mother was unable to pay school fees. But at that time, the school staff told her to go to the streets and beg, they would get some money to survive. Rahman revealed that the school administration told his mother, "Take your son to the streets of Kodambakkam. They will give him money. Don't bring him to school."

