Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town

As Amy Jackson turned 31, here are the photos that will make you will go awe of her charm.

Amy Jackson may not be so active in films, but she makes sure to keep her fans engaged with her social media. On her 31st birthday, here are the photos that prove her as 'hottest mumma of the town.' (All images source: Amy Jackson Instagram)

1. Amy Jackson at her fashion best

1/5 Here's Amy slaying hard with unbuttoned jeans. Also, Amy is looking stylish in her white bodycon dress.

2. Dutiful mother, beautiful Amy Jackson

2/5 Here are the proofs that justify our claim. On one side, Amy is captured relaxing on her Africa vacay. On the other side, Amy is cuddling her son Andreas Jax Panayiotou.

3. Gorgeous Amy Jackson with Andreas

3/5 Amy was blessed with a son Andreas Jax Panayiotou in 2019. In this photo, Amy is spotted rewriting fashion rules in her white bodycon. Also, she was spotted having playtime with Andreas.

4. Amy Jackson-The beach baby

4/5 Ever wondered how Amy would look in a swimsuit? Here's one beautiful answer. Amy looked sexy in the beachwear, earning the title of beach baby.

5. The lady in black-Amy Jackson