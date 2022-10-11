Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks

Let's take a look at films in which Amitabh Bachchan experimented with his looks.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th on Tuesday. He is one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors in India. In the past 50 years, Big B has entertained people around the globe with his incredible performances in more than 100 films. Be it a leading or supporting role, Bachchan steals the show and has deservedly won several accolades over the years. He has not only starred in Bollywood film but also in South, Bengali, Bhojpuri, and English cinema too.
But what's interesting about his roles is that Amitabh Bachchan never shied from experimenting with his looks when it comes to the characters he played. How can we miss talking about his role in Paa?! At the age of 67, Big B was seen playing the role of a 12-year-old boy who suffers from progeria. He was seen as Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan's onscreen son.
Let's take a look at a few films in which Amitabh Bachchan experimented with his looks.
1. 102 Not Out
In 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a man named Dattatraya Vakharia who is of 102 years of age and is the father of Rishi Kapoor who played the role of Babulal Vakharia a 76-year-old man.
2. Aakhree Raasta
In Aakhree Raasta released in 1986, Big B played the role of an older man named David D'Costa, although he also had a double role, and he played his own age at that time.
3. Agni Varsha
In Agni Varsha, Bachchan played the role of Lord Indra and he had all royal mythical look in the film.
4. Desh Premee
In Desh Premee, he was seen as Master Dinanath, who used to be a freedom fighter during the pre-Independence era. The film also had Big B playing his son and his character was named Raju.
5. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
In Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Amitabh Bachchan had a brief role who appeared in the title song as Sutradhar. His hippie look was loved by everyone.
6. Laawaris
For the song 'Mere Angne Mein', the legendary actor donned the attire of women from sarees, lehenga to salwar suit.
7. The Last Lear
In this Rituporna Ghosh directorial, Big B had blunt hairdo grey in colour. He played the role of Harish Mishra.
8. Paa
How can we not talk about this film?! In Paa, the Megastar of Bollywood played the role of Auro, a 12-year-old boy suffering from progeria. It happened for the first time in the history of cinema that son Abhishek Bachchan played the role of father to his real-life dad.
9. Paheli
In Paheli, the superstar was seen as Gadariya who eventually captures Shah Rukh Khan's spirit. He was seen donning a typical Rajasthani look.
10. Shahenshah
In Shahenshah, Big B was seen as a not-so-brave policeman during daytime and a costumed crime-fighter with an iron hand after its dark.
11. Sooryavansham
Another film in which Amitabh Bachchan played the role of father and son in which former donned grey hair and heavily bearded look named Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh.
12. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
In this film, Big B was seen as Gosayi Venkanna, the guru of Chiranjeevi who plays the titular role.
13. Thugs of Hindostan
In the 2018 film, the legendary actor played the role of Khudabaksh Azaad, a brave warrior during the British regime in India.