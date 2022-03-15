Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 5 times 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star mesmerised fans with her gorgeous outfits

Alia Bhatt often gives us fashion goals by sharing her pictures in beautiful outfits on social media.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday. Alia is one of the cutest actresses that we have, she is a true style icon who often gives fashion goals to her fans. The actress usually shares her pictures in beautiful outfits on social media. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her 5 best outfits:
1. Alia Bhatt in blue-white check dress
Alia Bhatt stunned her fans when she decided to drop pictures in a blue and white check dress. She looks mesmerising in the pics.
2. Alia Bhatt in frock dress
Alia Bhatt looks super cute in this frock dress. She often shares pictures in such outfits on social media.
3. Alia Bhatt's filmfare look
Alia Bhatt opted for an orange-pink gown when she appeared for Filmfare awards. She was looking stunning in her designer outfit.
4. Alia Bhatt in lehenga
Alia Bhatt made people go crazy when she decided to wear a lehenga and dropped pictures on Instagram.
5. Alia Bhatt in shimmer dress
Alia Bhatt looks absolutely amazing in this shimmery silver dress.