Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 5 times 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star mesmerised fans with her gorgeous outfits

Alia Bhatt often gives us fashion goals by sharing her pictures in beautiful outfits on social media.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 14, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday. Alia is one of the cutest actresses that we have, she is a true style icon who often gives fashion goals to her fans. The actress usually shares her pictures in beautiful outfits on social media. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at her 5 best outfits: 

1. Alia Bhatt in blue-white check dress

Alia Bhatt in blue-white check dress
1/5

Alia Bhatt stunned her fans when she decided to drop pictures in a blue and white check dress. She looks mesmerising in the pics.

2. Alia Bhatt in frock dress

Alia Bhatt in frock dress
2/5

Alia Bhatt looks super cute in this frock dress. She often shares pictures in such outfits on social media.

3. Alia Bhatt's filmfare look

Alia Bhatt's filmfare look
3/5

Alia Bhatt opted for an orange-pink gown when she appeared for Filmfare awards. She was looking stunning in her designer outfit.

4. Alia Bhatt in lehenga

Alia Bhatt in lehenga
4/5

Alia Bhatt made people go crazy when she decided to wear a lehenga and dropped pictures on Instagram.

5. Alia Bhatt in shimmer dress

Alia Bhatt in shimmer dress
5/5

Alia Bhatt looks absolutely amazing in this shimmery silver dress. 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.