Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor

Major actor Adivi Sesh turns a year older on Saturday. On the occasion of Adivi's birthday, let's take a look at some unknown facts about the handsome and talented man!
Take a look:
1. Brought up in the USA
Adivi's family moved to USA when he was a small child and he actually was raised in California! He attended school and college in the famous Berkley area of CA and is a total Cali boy!San Francisco State University- Adivi went to the San Francisco State University, one of the most coveted and prettiest universities in America with a stunning campus.
2. Birth Name
His birth name is actually - Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra! He shortened his name when he joined the industry, a common norm for all.
3. Adivi is close to his family
Adivi spent the lockdown with his father and is known to be very close to both his parents and extended family as well. Being in the USA for years, he also knows how to cook a basic meal!
4. Writer
Other than acting, Adivi is also into writing and editing and is one of the most hardworking and private actors out there!
5. Adivi is environmentalist
Sesh is a major environmentalist who advocates for a single-use plastic-free life. He is also an animal lover and famously doesn’t wear leather. Kudos to Adivi for a career graph that dreams are made of!