Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie Major, is celebrating his 38th birthday today.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 17, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

Major actor Adivi Sesh turns a year older on Saturday. On the occasion of Adivi's birthday, let's take a look at some unknown facts about the handsome and talented man!

Take a look:

1. Brought up in the USA

Brought up in the USA
1/5

Adivi's family moved to USA when he was a small child and he actually was raised in California! He attended school and college in the famous Berkley area of CA and is a total Cali boy!San Francisco State University- Adivi went to the San Francisco State University, one of the most coveted and prettiest universities in America with a stunning campus. 

2. Birth Name

Birth Name
2/5

 His birth name is actually - Adivi Sesh Sunny Chandra! He shortened his name when he joined the industry, a common norm for all.

3. Adivi is close to his family

Adivi is close to his family
3/5

Adivi spent the lockdown with his father and is known to be very close to both his parents and extended family as well. Being in the USA for years, he also knows how to cook a basic meal!

 

4. Writer

Writer
4/5

Other than acting, Adivi is also into writing and editing and is one of the most hardworking and private actors out there! 

 

5. Adivi is environmentalist

Adivi is environmentalist
5/5

Sesh is a major environmentalist who advocates for a single-use plastic-free life. He is also an animal lover and famously doesn’t wear leather. Kudos to Adivi for a career graph that dreams are made of!

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Who is Amit Lodha? IPS officer in Netflix’s Khakee who uprooted crime from Bihar village
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Sexy and sizzling reels of XXX star Aabha Paul that made heads turn
5 food items to reduce joint pain in your body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Bus carrying school children overturns in Prayagraj, several injured
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.