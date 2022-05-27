Happy Birthday AbRam: Times when Shah Rukh Khan's son won hearts with his cuteness

On the occasion of AbRam's birthday, take a look at his cute moments with family including parents SRK, Gauri and siblings Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's youngest child AbRam Khan is celebrating his ninth birthday today, May 27. He is the apple of the family's eyes and is pampered the most. The little one became a part of the Khan family in 2013, via surrogacy. During an earlier interaction, Shah Rukh had talked about his premature birth.
From attending IPL matches to even going to the voting booth together, AbRam is most of the time seen with SRK. Even during his interviews, Shah Rukh revealed how his little one is very protective and possessive about him.
On the occasion of AbRam's birthday, take a look at his cute moments with family including parents SRK, Gauri and siblings Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan. Also, read his cute facts...
1. AbRam's premature birth
Earlier during an interaction, Shah Rukh Khan had disclosed about AbRam Khan's premature birth. He had said, "It is one of the only things that has made me uncomfortable in my career is you take on a child who is sick when he was born and make it an issue… I find it very disgraceful. I am a movie star, disgrace me but not my kids."
2. Meaning of his name
Back in 2013, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked the meaning of 'AbRam', the superstar revealed, "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. ... It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it."
3. AbRam thinks Amitabh Bachchan is his grandpa
In 2018, when AbRam Khan met Amitabh Bachchan at Aaradhya Bachchan's party, Big B wrote on his Instagram page, "And this is little Abram, Shah Rukh's little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father's father...And wonders why Shahrukh's father does not stay with him!"
4. How AbRam reacts to crowd outside his house
While talking to DNA a long time back, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed how AbRam Khan reacted to the crowd outside Mannat waiting to catch a glimpse of the star. SRK had said, "I think he loves being around me. Unlike Suhana and Aryan, he is more people-friendly. He gets happy seeing my fans. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let's go meet them'. He calls them ‘peoples' and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them."
5. Shah Rukh Khan is his most favourite person
In many instances, we have seen how AbRam is very protective of his father Shah Rukh Khan and loves him the most. Talking about the same, the superstar shared an incident stating, "AbRam is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it's for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks. He did that with Kajol after 'Dilwale' because of that one scene during the interval. We even went for that Ra.One ride together in Dubai and he was getting a little angry with Nawaz bhai after seeing 'Raees'."
6. Mumma's boy
Gauri Khan also leaves no stone unturned in sharing photos with AbRam and takes him along with her for several outings when SRK is busy with his tight schedule.
7. When brother is your BFF
It's a kickass sight to witness Aryan Khan and AbRam in one frame. From making him support to flaunting swag and showing him the world upside down, Aryan has done it all!