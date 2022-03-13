Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: From 'Delhi Belly' to 'Dhobi Ghat', 5 offbeat films produced by the actor

As Aamir Khan turns 57 on March 14, we take a look at five unconventional films that he has produced under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.
Aamir Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on March 14. The actor launched his own production house in 2001 with the Oscar-nominated film 'Lagaan' and has since then, bankrolled offbeat films in Indian cinema, giving opportunities to young talent with interesting scripts. Today, we take a look at five such movies produced by Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood under his banner Aamir Khan Productions. (All images:Twitter)
1. Delhi Belly
No one could have imagined Aamir Khan to produce 'Delhi Belly' - a film with seventy percent of its dialogues in English, filled with abuses, violence, and sexual content, but Aamir did the unthinkable and proved himself right. The 2011 Abhinay Deo directorial, starring Khan's nephew Imran Khan, stand-up comedian Vir Das, and Kunaal Roy Kapur in leads, has earned cult status over the years as one of the finest adult comedies made in Bollywood.
2. Dhobi Ghat
Released internationally as 'Mumbai Diaries', the 2011 film 'Dhobi Ghat' revolved around the lives of four people interlinked by fate and luck in the financial capital of India. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao made her directorial debut with this critically acclaimed film and her next film is keenly awaited for the past eleven years. The film starred Mr. Perfectionist himself as one of the protagonists along with singer Monica Dogra, Kriti Malhotra, and Prateik Babbar.
3. Peepli Live
The 2010 dark satirical comedy film, helmed by Anusha Rizvi in her only directorial venture to date, is based on the topic of farmer suicides exposing the media and political circus in the Indian society. Starring hugely talented actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghubir Yadav, and Omkar Das Manikpuri, 'Peepli Live' was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 83rd Oscars in 2011 but was not nominated.
4. Secret Superstar
The 2017 musical drama 'Secret Superstar' is the coming-of-age tale of a teenage girl Insia Malik, portrayed wonderfully by Zaira Wasim, who aspires to be a singer against the wishes of her father and finds fame after uploading her singing videos on YouTube hiding her identity in niqab. Aamir as music director Shakti Kumar becomes her mentor. Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with this film, has helmed Khan's next 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.
5. Taare Zameen Par
Helmed by Aamir Khan himself in his only directorial outing to date, the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par' explored the life of an 8-year-old dyslexic child Ishaan, played beautifully by Darsheel Safary, and how his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, played by Khan himself, helps Ishaan to overcome his reading disorder and rediscover his relationship with his parents. It was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 81st Oscars in 2009 but was not nominated.