Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: From 'Delhi Belly' to 'Dhobi Ghat', 5 offbeat films produced by the actor

5/5

Helmed by Aamir Khan himself in his only directorial outing to date, the 2007 film 'Taare Zameen Par' explored the life of an 8-year-old dyslexic child Ishaan, played beautifully by Darsheel Safary, and how his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh, played by Khan himself, helps Ishaan to overcome his reading disorder and rediscover his relationship with his parents. It was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 81st Oscars in 2009 but was not nominated.