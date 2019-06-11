Gym Diaries: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput show off their fit bod

Today, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped outside their gym post workout sessions. They were all smiles while getting clicked by the shutterbugs.
Bollywood celebrities getting snapped outside their gym have become an everyday phenomenon. Actors, be it a male or a female, make sure to not skip their workout session despite their hectic schedule. Moreover, their gym looks are also something which turns heads. Celebrities often talk about the pressure of not repeating their workout attire as they get clicked by the paparazzi no matter what. But nothing stops celebs from heading to their gym.
Talking about repeating gym clothes, Janhvi Kapoor had told on a talk show, "You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job."
Today, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped outside their gym post their workout session.
They were all smiles posing for the shutterbugs present there.
Check out the photos below:
1. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora looked hot AF in her gym look while making her way out post workout session. She was seen wearing a neon green sports bra and black gym shorts with a black sheer tank top. She teamed it up with grey sneakers and purple oversized sunnies.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor as all smiles while heading for her Pilates session. She wore a white tank top which had 'Pilates Girl' printed on it and white shorts. She carried a Spongebob duffle bag and completed her look by pairing it up with flip-flops.
3. Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput was clicked post her Pilates class. She looked cute in a blue tank top and black tights with a black tank top. A pair of silver flip-flops and a black bag rounded her chic look.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)