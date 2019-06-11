Gym Diaries: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput show off their fit bod

Today, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were snapped outside their gym post workout sessions. They were all smiles while getting clicked by the shutterbugs.

Bollywood celebrities getting snapped outside their gym have become an everyday phenomenon. Actors, be it a male or a female, make sure to not skip their workout session despite their hectic schedule. Moreover, their gym looks are also something which turns heads. Celebrities often talk about the pressure of not repeating their workout attire as they get clicked by the paparazzi no matter what. But nothing stops celebs from heading to their gym.

Talking about repeating gym clothes, Janhvi Kapoor had told on a talk show, "You can't please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn't really my job."

