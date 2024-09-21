Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

This actor who now earns crores of rupees, used to sell detergents to pay for his school fees
The entertainment industry has given us many legendary heroes and villains. One well-known Bollywood villain is Gulshan Grover, often called the 'Bad Man.' He is one of the most famous villains in Indian cinema. However, his journey was not easy.
The actor who now earns crores of rupees, used to sell detergents to pay for his school fees. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, let's take a look at his inspiring journey.
1. Acted in over 400 films
Gulshan Grover’s villain roles were so intense that audiences watched him with fear and dislike. He has acted in over 400 films, mostly portraying negative characters and rarely taking on positive ones.
2. Personal life
While Gulshan Grover's professional life has been very successful, his personal life has been more challenging. He has been married twice, but both marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage was to Philomina in 1998, which lasted just three years, and they have a son named Sanjay Grover. In 2003, he got married to Kashish, but that marriage also ended within a year.
3. Sold detergents to pay school fees
Gulshan Grover's childhood was not easy; he sold detergents to pay for his school fees. In one interview, he talked about his life, saying, “I have seen many ups and downs in my life. My childhood went through very bad situations. I still remember that my school was in the afternoon but I used to wear my uniform and leave in the morning itself. Every morning I used to sell detergent powder for dishes and laundry in big closets away from my home.”
4. Starved for several days
He further added, “I used to earn money by selling all this. The people living in those cells used to buy things from me because they wanted me to study and do something big. I was never afraid of poverty because my father had always taught me to be honest. In those days we did not have money to eat and we had to starve for many days. Even after coming to Mumbai, the situation was like this for a long time but I did not lose courage.”
5. Bad Man of Indian Cinema
Gulshan Grover is widely recognized as the 'Bad Man' of Hindi cinema. His ability to create a strong impact with his negative roles has brought him this fame. On his birthday, we wish him happiness, good health, wealth, and everything that he deserves!