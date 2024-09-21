Meet actor who sold detergent to pay school fees, starved for several days; then became India's most...

The entertainment industry has given us many legendary heroes and villains. One well-known Bollywood villain is Gulshan Grover, often called the 'Bad Man.' He is one of the most famous villains in Indian cinema. However, his journey was not easy.

The actor who now earns crores of rupees, used to sell detergents to pay for his school fees. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, let's take a look at his inspiring journey.