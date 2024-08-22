This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

If you're into Bollywood music and films, you've likely heard of T-Series. The man behind this massive music label and film studio is Gulshan Kumar who revolutionised the Bollywood music industry. T-Series, under his leadership, introduced the audio cassette format in India, overtaking the long-established HMV label.

Today, we will tell you about the story of the man who forever changed Bollywood's music scene.