GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja make heads on the red carpet
Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra and other Bollywood celebrities were snapped at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.
- DNA Web Team
- Jun 2, 2019, 09:08 AM IST
Saturday night was a busy time for celebrities as they attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019 held in Mumbai. Everyone looked their fashionable best and made heads turn on the red carpet. From Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar to Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja everyone made themselves free on Saturday to attend the starry night. Before making their way towards the event, the celebrities made sure to pose for the paparazzi present there.
Apart from Katrina, Karan, Sonam and Anand, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra and other Bollywood celebrities also marked their presence at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.
Sonam became the first celeb in India to wear an outfit by Rihanna's new Fenty fashion line. She along with Anand twinned in similar sneakers which were too cute to miss.
Check out the photos in detail below:
1. Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi stunned in a dazzling jumpsuit by Alexander Terekhov which had a plunging neckline. She paired it up with bejewelled Louboutin pumps and styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail.
2. Karan Johar
Karan Johar sported a handsome look in a Gucci ensemble. He wore a black T-Shirt and velvet blazer suit with matching pants. He also wore brown velvet shoes.
3. Katrina Kaif
Kaif Kaif looked drop dead gorgeous in a red pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi which had a waist cutout and semi-backless coat. Wet curls look and chains rounded her sexy look.
4. Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda shined in a golden short latex style dress which had one shoulder trumpet sleeves. She paired it up with black strappy heels.
5. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon descended like an angel wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock outfit. She was seen in a silver embellished mini dress which had feathers attached to it. She paired it up with pointed pumps.
6. Nidhhi Agerwal
7. Nushrat Bharucha
Nushrat Bharucha donned a sext look wearing a golden sheer dress with cutouts all over it. She paired it up with stilettos.
8. Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra stunned in a Sache attire wearing a PVC corset and blue skirt with a rope tied around the waist. A pair of silver strappy heels rounded her chic look.
9. Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja
The most fashionable couple Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja turned heads at the red carpet.
Sonam looked awesome in a peach-pink coloured pantsuit by Fenty with a pair of sneakers.
Anand looked handsome in a white T-Shirt and brown pantsuit teamed up with sneakers.
(All photos via Yogen Shah)