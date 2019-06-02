GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja make heads on the red carpet

Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sonam K Ahuja-Anand S Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra and other Bollywood celebrities were snapped at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.

Saturday night was a busy time for celebrities as they attended the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019 held in Mumbai. Everyone looked their fashionable best and made heads turn on the red carpet. From Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar to Sonam K Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja everyone made themselves free on Saturday to attend the starry night. Before making their way towards the event, the celebrities made sure to pose for the paparazzi present there.

Apart from Katrina, Karan, Sonam and Anand, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nushrat Bharucha, Sanya Malhotra and other Bollywood celebrities also marked their presence at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019.

Sonam became the first celeb in India to wear an outfit by Rihanna's new Fenty fashion line. She along with Anand twinned in similar sneakers which were too cute to miss.

Check out the photos in detail below: