3 . Govinda lavish properties

The Hero No. 1 actor owns three massive houses in Mumbai. His own bungalow named Jai Darshan in Juhu is worth Rs 16 crore and he also has properties in Ruia Park and Madh Island. His house in Madh Island is used for film shoots, while he has rented out his property in Ruia Park. Govinda also owns a 90,000 square feet farmhouse in Lucknow, where he goes for parties, vacations, and get-togethers.