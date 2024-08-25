This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

Struggling with emotional and financial difficulties, this singer life was not very easy.

Geeta Dutt was a renowned Indian playback singer known for her soulful voice, which left an indelible mark on the golden era of Hindi cinema. Born in 1930, she rose to fame with her melodious songs in the 1940s and 1950s, becoming one of the most sought-after voices of her time.

Despite her professional success, Geeta's personal life was full of struggles, particularly in her marriage to filmmaker Guru Dutt. After his tragic death, she struggled with emotional and financial problems. Geeta passed away in 1972, but her music continues to be loved by many.

Let's take a look at her journey: