This top singer was cheated by her husband, forced to vacate bungalow, became alcoholic, saw poverty; died after...

Struggling with emotional and financial difficulties, this singer life was not very easy.
Geeta Dutt was a renowned Indian playback singer known for her soulful voice, which left an indelible mark on the golden era of Hindi cinema. Born in 1930, she rose to fame with her melodious songs in the 1940s and 1950s, becoming one of the most sought-after voices of her time.
Despite her professional success, Geeta's personal life was full of struggles, particularly in her marriage to filmmaker Guru Dutt. After his tragic death, she struggled with emotional and financial problems. Geeta passed away in 1972, but her music continues to be loved by many.
Let's take a look at her journey:
1. Early Life:
GeetaDutt was born as Geeta Ghosh Roy Chowdhuri on November 23, 1930, in Faridpur (now in Bangladesh). She moved to Mumbai with her family in the 1940s, where she was discovered by music director Hanuman Prasad.
2. Rise to Fame:
She gained fame with the song Mera Sundar Sapna Beet Gaya from the film Do Bhai (1947). Became one of the leading playback singers of the 1950s, known for her soulful voice and versatility.
3. Marriage to Guru Dutt
Despite strong opposition from Geeta's family, she and Guru Dutt married in a simple ceremony on May 26, 1953. The couple had three children: Tarun, Arun, and Nina Dutt. Geeta focused on her family, while Guru Dutt became deeply absorbed in his work, leaving little time for his family.
As their marriage began to deteriorate, Geeta's career also faced challenges, overshadowed by icons like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.
4. Guru Dutt's extra-marital affair
By the 1950s, rumors of Guru Dutt's romantic involvement with actress Waheeda Rehman began circulating, further straining his relationship with Geeta and their children.
Their financial troubles escalated, forcing them to vacate their bungalow. Guru Dutt moved into a rented flat, while Geeta and the children returned to her parents' home.
5. Was heartbroken
As Guru Dutt's career began to decline, his relationship with Waheeda Rehman also deteriorated. Waheeda reportedly distanced herself from him due to his struggles with alcoholism, anxiety, and depression.
By that time, Guru Dutt had already attempted suicide twice, with both attempts being thwarted by his staff members.
Guru Dutt’s death in 1964, widely believed to be a suicide, deeply affected Geeta. She was left to raise their three children alone.
Her career declined post-Guru Dutt's death as she struggled with emotional and financial difficulties.
6. Death
Geeta's alcohol dependency took a toll on her health, leading to a deteriorating voice and fewer opportunities in the music industry. Despite efforts to revive her career, including stage performances, she could not regain her former success.
Geeta Dutt passed away on July 20, 1972, at the age of 41 due to cirrhosis of the liver caused by excessive drinking.