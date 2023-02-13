Search icon
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception

Bollywood celebs served the looks on the red carpet at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception on Sunday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 13, 2023, 07:49 AM IST

On Sunday night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai's St Regis Hotel. The party was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood, including the likes of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan among others.

1. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan
1/7

Gauri Khan arrived at the reception, minus husband Shah Rukh Khan, and posed for the paps

2. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
2/7

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma pose for the photographers at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception

3. Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar
3/7

Kareena Kapoor arrived with friend Karan Johar as the duo posed on the red carept together

4. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
4/7

Ananya Panday's glam look in a black saree was the talk of the evening

5. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
5/7

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani too posed for the photographers on the red carpet

6. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon
6/7

Kriti Sanon donned a stylish golden saree for her appearance at Sid-Kiara's Mumbai reception

7. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh
7/7

True to his vibrant self, Ranveer Singh wore a bright red sherwani for the occasion

