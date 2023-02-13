In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception

Bollywood celebs served the looks on the red carpet at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Mumbai reception on Sunday.
On Sunday night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai's St Regis Hotel. The party was attended by the who-is-who of Bollywood, including the likes of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan among others.
1. Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan arrived at the reception, minus husband Shah Rukh Khan, and posed for the paps
2. Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma pose for the photographers at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
3. Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar
Kareena Kapoor arrived with friend Karan Johar as the duo posed on the red carept together
4. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's glam look in a black saree was the talk of the evening
5. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani too posed for the photographers on the red carpet
6. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon donned a stylish golden saree for her appearance at Sid-Kiara's Mumbai reception
7. Ranveer Singh
True to his vibrant self, Ranveer Singh wore a bright red sherwani for the occasion