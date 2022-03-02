Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2937023
HomePhotos

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, actors who rejected Alia Bhatt's film

Here's a list of five celebrities who refused to be a part of Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 02, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been making headlines since its release on February 25. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has opened to an amazing response with box office collections of Rs 39.12 crores in its first weekend. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the biographical crime drama also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn in a pivotal cameo. 

But do you know that Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had rejected 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'? Here's a list of five celebrities who refused to be part of the film, as per a report in BollywoodLife.com. (All Images: File photos)

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone
1/5

Deepika, who has earlier worked with Bhansali in 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Padmaavat', and 'Bajirao Mastani', was being considered for this film based on the life of Gangubai Harjivandas, one of the most celebrated madams of Kamathipura in the 1960s.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
2/5

There was a huge buzz that Priyanka Chopra, who wowed the audience with her performance of Kashi Bai in Bhansali's 'Bajirao Mastani', is in talks with Bhansali for this role. However, the 'Desi Girl' later clarified that she wasn't approached for the film.

3. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji
3/5

It was also being reported that Rani Mukerji, who delivered one of her career-best performances with Bhansali in 'Black', was being considered for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. However, it ended up being a rumour only.

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
4/5

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was supposed to play the role of the journalist in the film, as per the reports. The character of Amin Faizi has been eventually portrayed by Jim Sarbh, who worked with Bhansali in 'Padmaavat'.

5. Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan
5/5

Popular television star Parth Samthaan was initially supposed to make his Bollywood debut playing Gangubai's love interest in the film and the role was eventually bagged by another television star Shantanu Maheshwari.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lalita Dsilva, Taimur's nanny, once worked for Mukesh Ambani, earns more than engineers, doctors, salary is...
Tishaa Kumar's last public appearance: How T-Series heir stole the show at Animal event despite secretly battling cancer
This film was rejected by Sridevi, Kajol; lead actor won National Award, distributors wanted to back out but...
Meet actress who represented India at Miss Universe, gave blockbusters; struggling for 22 years to get work
In pics: 6 times Natasa Stankovic flaunted her bikini body
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kanwar Yatra nameplate row: SC stays order, issues notice to UP, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews