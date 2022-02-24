'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, others charged this WHOPPING amount for the film

As Alia Bhatt is geared up to amaze her fans with her upcoming film, read on to know the fees of cast members.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is all set to amaze the audience. But before watching the film, read on to know how much Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari and others charged for the film. The figures mentioned in the article are as per the report of Bollywood Life. Shall we start? (All image source: File photo)
1. Alia Bhatt
The blazing queen of Kamathipura, Gangubai Kathiawadi is played by talented Alia Bhatt, and reportedly, she has charged a whopping 20 crores for the movie.
2. Ajay Devgn
The scene-stealer Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo of Rahim Lala. It is said that Ajay has charged 11 crores for the special appearance.
3. Vijay Raaz
Seasoned artist Vijay Raaz will be seen in a challenging role of a transgender Raziabai, and as per the report, he has charged 1.50 crore for the film.
4. Shantanu Maheshwari
The chocolaty boy of television, Shantanu Maheshwari, is making his big-screen debut. In the film, he will be seen romancing Gangubai, and he had charged 50 lakhs for the film.
5. Seema Pahwa
The veteran artist Seema Pahwa will also be seen in the supporting lead, and as per the reports, she has charged 20 lakhs for the film.
6. Huma Qureshi
The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress will be seen making a special appearance, and as per the reports, Huma Qureshi has charged 2 crores for the movie.