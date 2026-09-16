Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Sep 16, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
1.Deva Shri Ganesha
A powerful devotional anthem from Agneepath, Deva Shree Ganesha has become a staple during Ganpati celebrations. With its commanding vocals and grand musical arrangement, the song perfectly captures the scale and energy of the festival.
2.Sindoor Lal Chadayo – Vaastav: The Reality
One of the most recognisable Ganpati aartis in popular Hindi cinema, Sindoor Lal Chadayo from Vaastav brings a deeply devotional mood to the celebrations. Its traditional sound and familiar lyrics make it a timeless Ganpati favourite.
3.Morya Re – Don: The Chase Begins Again
A quintessential Ganpati anthem from Don directed by Farhan Akhtar, Morya Re brings together devotion and adrenaline in equal measure. Its powerful composition and energetic performance make it a go to track when the celebrations are at their peak.
4.Ya Re Ya – Ventilator
If your Ganpati playlist needs a dose of high-energy celebration, Ya Re Ya fits the bill perfectly. Featured in Welcome Back, the song blends festive beats with an infectious rhythm that makes it hard to stay still.
5.Navasachi Gauri Mazi – Gharat Ganpati
A soulful celebration of devotion, family, and tradition, Navasachi Gauri Mazi captures the emotional essence of Gharat Ganpati. Nikita Dutta’s performance adds a natural warmth to the song, making its devotional and festive mood feel even more intimate and relatable.