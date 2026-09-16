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Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

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Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganpati celebrations are incomplete without music that brings together devotion, energy, and the unmistakable festive spirit of Maharashtra. From traditional aartis to high-energy cinematic tracks, these songs are perfect additions to your Ganpati playlist.

Simran Singh | Sep 16, 2026, 03:12 PM IST

1.Deva Shri Ganesha

Deva Shri Ganesha
1

A powerful devotional anthem from Agneepath, Deva Shree Ganesha has become a staple during Ganpati celebrations. With its commanding vocals and grand musical arrangement, the song perfectly captures the scale and energy of the festival.

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2.Sindoor Lal Chadayo – Vaastav: The Reality

Sindoor Lal Chadayo – Vaastav: The Reality
2

One of the most recognisable Ganpati aartis in popular Hindi cinema, Sindoor Lal Chadayo from Vaastav brings a deeply devotional mood to the celebrations. Its traditional sound and familiar lyrics make it a timeless Ganpati favourite.

3.Morya Re – Don: The Chase Begins Again

Morya Re – Don: The Chase Begins Again
3

A quintessential Ganpati anthem from Don directed by Farhan Akhtar, Morya Re brings together devotion and adrenaline in equal measure. Its powerful composition and energetic performance make it a go to track when the celebrations are at their peak.

4.Ya Re Ya – Ventilator

Ya Re Ya – Ventilator
4

If your Ganpati playlist needs a dose of high-energy celebration, Ya Re Ya fits the bill perfectly. Featured in Welcome Back, the song blends festive beats with an infectious rhythm that makes it hard to stay still.

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5.Navasachi Gauri Mazi – Gharat Ganpati

Navasachi Gauri Mazi – Gharat Ganpati
5

A soulful celebration of devotion, family, and tradition, Navasachi Gauri Mazi captures the emotional essence of Gharat Ganpati. Nikita Dutta’s performance adds a natural warmth to the song, making its devotional and festive mood feel even more intimate and relatable.

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