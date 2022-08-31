Search icon
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sohail Khan and other celebs visited Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's house for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 31, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Salman Khan's sister and brother-in-law Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were a star-studded affair with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kabir Khan, and other celebs in attendance. Check out the viral pictures. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
1/6

Salman Khan, who will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, looked dashing in casuals with a white shirt and denim jeans.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
2/6

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in December last year, twinned in yellow and gave true couple goals.

3. Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan
3/6

Arpita and Salman's brother Sohail Khan, who recently got divorced from Seema Sajdeh, also marked his attendance.

4. Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur
4/6

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who has directed films like 83 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, also arrived with his wife Mini Mathur.

5. Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif
5/6

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, who was seen in Time To Dance with Sooraj Pancholi, looked gorgeous in traditional attire.

6. Varun Sharma with his mother

Varun Sharma with his mother
6/6

The Fukrey franchise star Varun Sharma, known for his exceptional comic timing, came with his mother.

