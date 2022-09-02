Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan

From Salman Khan, and Aayush Sharma, to Gurmeet Choudhary, and Mika Singh, Check out celebs bidding goodbye to Lord Ganesha.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in Mumbai. Several celebrities welcome Lord Ganesha with full zeal. However, they do become a bit emotional while bidding goodbye to Lord. So, let's take a look at celebs during Ganesh Visarjan. (All images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan
We start our list with Salman Khan who visited Arpita Khan's home for Ganesh Darshan. Yesterday, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma bid goodbye to their lord Ganesha.
2. Aayush Sharma
Here's Antim star Aayush Sharma who stepped out of his house with the idol of Lord for the visarjan.
3. Maniesh Paul
Next, we have actor, and television presenter Maniesh Paul. The JugJugg Jeeyo star took his idol of Lord Ganesha for visarjan with his family.
4. Mika Singh
Singer Mika Singh was also spotted conducting the final puja before the visarjan.
5. Gurmeet Choudhary
Here's Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina Bonnerjee at the Ganesh visarjan.
6. Addhyayan Suman
Addhyayan Suman who was seen in the series Aashram has also seen bidding goodbye to Lord Ganesha.