From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Aug 19, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
1.Yash
Yash's on-screen image is built on intensity, swagger, and larger-than-life characters. But around his daughter Ayra, the Toxic star reveals a distinctly softer side. Over the years, he has shared glimpses of his life with his children, offering fans a peek beyond the superstar persona.
2.Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has spent decades being one of India's most recognisable stars, but when it comes to his daughter Suhana Khan, the superstar is often simply a proud father. Shah Rukh and Suhana will soon share the screen in Siddharth Anand's King.
3.Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson may be known to the world as The Rock, but at home, he is simply Dad. The Hollywood superstar is famously affectionate with his daughters and regularly shares the playful, funny and sometimes chaotic moments of family life.
4.Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper has always kept much of his personal life relatively private, but his relationship with his daughter, Lea De Seine, remains an important part of his life. The actor has spoken about how fatherhood changed his priorities and gave him a new perspective.