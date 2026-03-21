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Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on playing Dawood Ibrahim, says he didn't know he was Bade Sahab: 'Took 10 hours for physical transformation'

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Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on playing Dawood Ibrahim, says he didn't know he was Bade Sahab: 'Took 10 hours for physical transformation'

Dhurandhar 2 actor Danish Iqbal breaks silence on playing Dawood Ibrahim

How much has Donald Trump spent on US-Iran War? President asks for Dollar 200 billion more

How much has Donald Trump spent on US-Iran War? President asks for Dollar 200 bi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony, lauds their hard work, ‘Would uphold spirit of public service’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta felicitates UPSC achievers at Felicitation Ceremony

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From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in glamorous blue metallic dress

Smriti Mandhana’s stunning transformation: India vice-captain turns heads in gla

From Ravindra Kaushik to Ajit Doval: Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

Meet India’s real-life Dhurandhars who risked everything for the country

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From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has opened to a thunderous response in cinemas, setting multiple box office records since its release on March 19. Fans were surprised to witness a mix of unexpected appearances in the second installment. Let us take a look at some of these special roles.

Aseem Sharma | Mar 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST

1.Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam
1

Yami Gautam, the wife of director Aditya Dhar, surprised with her cameo role in Dharandhar 2. She played the role of Shazia Bano, who acts as a spy inside Pakistan to help Ranveer Singh's character Hamza.

 

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2.PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi
2

Yes, believe it! PM Narendra Modi does appear in Dhurandhar 2, but not as a cameo actor. He featured in the film through real-life footage of his speeches post 2014 General Elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by an absolute majority.

3.Mashhoor Amrohi

Mashhoor Amrohi
3

In the film, Mashhoor Amrohi played a character inspired by former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. He captivated the attention of many viewers with his strikingly similar looks to Sharif.

4.Danish Iqbal (Bade Saab)

Danish Iqbal (Bade Saab)
4

Danish Iqbal played the role of 'Bade Saab' in Dhurandhar 2, a character inspired by the most-wanted criminal and underworld don, similar to Dawood Ibrahim. His casting was kept a closely guarded secret by the film's crew before the final reveal.

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5.Salim Siddiqui

Salim Siddiqui
5

Actor Salim Siddiqui essayed the role of Atif Ahmed, the character loosely based on the late gangster-politician of Uttar Pradesh, Atiq Ahmed.

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