From Yami Gautam to PM Modi: Dhurandhar 2 surprises fans with unique appearances

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Aseem Sharma | Mar 21, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
1.Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam, the wife of director Aditya Dhar, surprised with her cameo role in Dharandhar 2. She played the role of Shazia Bano, who acts as a spy inside Pakistan to help Ranveer Singh's character Hamza.
2.PM Narendra Modi
Yes, believe it! PM Narendra Modi does appear in Dhurandhar 2, but not as a cameo actor. He featured in the film through real-life footage of his speeches post 2014 General Elections, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won by an absolute majority.
3.Mashhoor Amrohi
In the film, Mashhoor Amrohi played a character inspired by former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. He captivated the attention of many viewers with his strikingly similar looks to Sharif.
4.Danish Iqbal (Bade Saab)
Danish Iqbal played the role of 'Bade Saab' in Dhurandhar 2, a character inspired by the most-wanted criminal and underworld don, similar to Dawood Ibrahim. His casting was kept a closely guarded secret by the film's crew before the final reveal.
5.Salim Siddiqui
Actor Salim Siddiqui essayed the role of Atif Ahmed, the character loosely based on the late gangster-politician of Uttar Pradesh, Atiq Ahmed.