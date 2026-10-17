From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

2 . Project Hail Mary

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Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes aboard a mysterious spaceship with no memory of who he is or why he is there. As fragments of his memory return, Grace discovers that he has been sent on a mission to solve a cosmic mystery that threatens the survival of life on Earth. What follows is a race against time that combines scientific ingenuity, isolation, and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit. Project Hail Mary was a hit in India as well.