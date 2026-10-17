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From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

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From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Austin Abrams fighting his way out of a whale to Brad Pitt navigating the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness, here are the survival films that put human endurance to the ultimate test, and you can't afford to miss them.

Simran Singh | Oct 17, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

1.Whalefall

Whalefall
1

Trapped inside a whale with just an hour of oxygen, survival becomes as much an emotional journey as a fight against the odds. Austin Abrams stars as Jay Gardiner, a young diver who is swallowed by a giant sperm whale while searching for his late father’s remains. The film is currently playing in cinemas. 

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2.Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary
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Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace, a lone astronaut who wakes aboard a mysterious spaceship with no memory of who he is or why he is there. As fragments of his memory return, Grace discovers that he has been sent on a mission to solve a cosmic mystery that threatens the survival of life on Earth. What follows is a race against time that combines scientific ingenuity, isolation, and the extraordinary resilience of the human spirit. Project Hail Mary was a hit in India as well. 

3.Heart of the Beast

Heart of the Beast
3

Starring Brad Pitt as James Belmont, a retired Special Forces veteran. When his seaplane crashes in the Alaskan wilderness, Belmont must embark on a gruelling 58-mile trek to safety with his traumatised combat German Shepherd. Directed by David Ayer, who reunites with Pitt for the first time since Fury, the film also features J.K. Simmons.

4.Send Help

Send Help
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Rachel McAdams plays an overlooked office employee who finds herself stranded on a deserted island with her insufferable boss, played by Dylan O'Brien, after a plane crash leaves them as the only survivors. With no help in sight, the unlikely duo must work together to stay alive. Directed by Sam Raimi, this survival thriller brings a deliciously dark twist to the genre. 

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5.Resident Evil

Resident Evil
5

One routine delivery. One deadly outbreak. One night to survive. Director Zach Cregger brings a new vision to the Resident Evil franchise, returning to the series' survival-horror roots. Expect relentless tension, grotesque horrors, and a desperate race to survive.

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