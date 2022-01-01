Search icon
From western wear to traditional, birthday girl Vidya Balan aces her fashion game

As the 'Paa' star Vidya Balan turned a year younger, we are here to show you some jaw-dropping looks of the actress.

  • Dec 31, 2021, 11:53 PM IST

The National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan is a monarch of Entertainment, and she's a fashionista too. Here are the pictures of the birthday girl that proves her fashion game too. (All images source: Vidya Balan Instagram)

 

1. The lady in black

Whatever Vidya touches, it turns sexy, and here, her look proved her as the alluring lady in black. 

 

2. The nostalgic Balan

Do you think Vidya looks seducing in western only? Take a look at The 'Parineeta's 70's look, and think again. 

 

3. Slay it in Saree!

Vidya has a remarkable journey in Bollywood. She was once mocked for her fashion statements, and today, she's setting new rules in the books of fashion. Can anyone look so enchanting in a saree? 

 

4. The 'Sherni' look

Balan who starred in 2021's 'Sherni' is looking lethally desirable here, and all you can is 'Oh la la.'

 

5. Be casual, be cool

You don't need heavy attire to look good. Sometimes all it takes is the attitude, and Vidya is pro at being gracefully stylish. 

 

6. Kill it in Denim

'The Dirty Picture' star is capable to slay in different outfits, be it traditional, western, or denim. Do you need any more proof? 

 

