From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri: Look at Bollywood celebs and their honeymoon destinations

Weddings of Bollywood couples have always been in the headlines. One of the main attractions for fans is the honeymoon destination of the couple.
Wedding season is in full swing in Bollywood these days. Just this month, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa and Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan also got married after years of dating.
Speculation is also rife about the December wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. This is why weddings of Bollywood couples have always been in the headlines and one of the main attractions for fans is the honeymoon destination that the couple chooses to go to after the wedding.
Today, we will tell you about the honeymoon destinations of Bollywood's biggest celebrity couples.
1. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan traveled across Europe on their honeymoon. Aishwarya had also attended the Cannes Film Festival with Abhishek by her side.
2. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
After their much-awaited wedding in 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan went to Gstaad in Switzerland for their romantic getaway. The snow-covered mountains, the picturesque views of Switzerland have always been a favourite of the couple.
3. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married for the past 30 years and are prime examples of a lasting marriage for fans. The couple who married in 1991 had a lot of ups and downs but they braved them all. After their wedding, Shah Rukh had promised Gauri that he would take her abroad for a honeymoon. However, because Shah Rukh was a struggling actor at the time and didn't have much money, he took Gauri along with him for a film he was shooting in Paris.
4. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
'Jersey' actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput went to London for their honeymoon and enjoyed the hustle-bustle of the city life as newlyweds.
5. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose 'lovers' paradise' the Bahamas as their honeymoon destination. Surrounded by the clear water and luxuriant green landscapes, the Bahamas offer the most romantic ambiance for a newly-married couple.
6. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
After their intimate wedding ceremony in Tuscany, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma went to Finland for their honeymoon. The newlyweds had kept their wedding and honeymoon details under wrap to enjoy quality time with each other.