From Vijay Barse to Naezy, Divine: Real-life inspirations behind films 'Jhund', 'Gully Boy' and others

Let's take a look at some real-life persons who have served as inspiration for some of Bollywood's most well-known filmmakers.
You must have met folks who had an unanticipated impact on your life? And things started to look up for you? Not just for the common man, but for Bollywood filmmakers, some real-life people have proven to be a miracle. While brainstorming a new concept and screenplay for their next film, the directors came across some people whose lives they thought might be transformed into a film that would leave a lasting impression on the audience.
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi
The film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on the true story of a naive young girl who wishes to be an actress but ends herself in a brothel. The film is based on the novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi.
2. Jhund
Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer in India, in his upcoming film 'Jhund.' The movie is directed by Nagraj Manjule of 'Fandry' and 'Sairat' fame and follows a football coach from Nagpur who seeks to use sports to empower individuals with fewer means
3. Gully Boy
'Gully Boy' was based on the lives of two Indian rappers, and it depicted their respective journeys from a Mumbai slum to becoming a prominent Indian rapper. The story follows Vivian Fernandes, also known as Divine, and Naved Shaikh, also known as Naezy.
4. Padman
'Padman,' based on the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who invented a machine for producing affordable sanitary towels, is sincere and captivating.
5. Neerja
'Neerja' was marketed as a biographical thriller based on the life of Neerja Bhanot, the hijacked Pan Am flight 73, and her attempt to save 359 onboard passengers.
6. Manto
The film depicts Saadat Hasan Manto's life in Mumbai, then Bombay, and Lahore in the 1940s, right before India's partition. 'Manto', a biopic of author and dramatist Saadat Hasan Manto directed by Nandita Das, will be released this weekend.
7. Maidaan
The narrative of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as the coach-manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963, is based on the golden years of Indian football.
8. Sam Bahadur
'SamBahadur' is based on the life of Indo-Pak war hero and India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who died in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Manekshaw was a four-decade veteran of the Indian army who participated in five wars. He commanded the Indian Army's Chief of Army Staff during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.
9. MS Dhoni
It is based on the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Indian national cricket team's former Test, ODI, and T20I captain. The late Sushant Singh Rajput plays Dhoni in the film, which also stars Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.
10. Azhar
Tony D'Souza directed Azhar, a 2016 Indian Hindi biographical sports drama film. The novel is based on the life of Mohammad Azharuddin, an Indian cricketer and former national team captain.
11. Sarbjit
The film is based on the life of Sarabjit Singh, a farmer who spent 23 years in a Pakistani jail. It is basically about a sister's never-ending battle to bring her brother home.