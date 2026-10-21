From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Oct 21, 2026, 08:11 PM IST
1.Udta Teer
Udta Teer brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a film packed with humour and chaotic situations with a dash of patriotism. Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film promises a fun big-screen outing for audiences looking for a light-hearted weekend watch.
2.Doosra
Directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Plabita Borthakur, Doosra connects the excitement of India’s iconic 2002 NatWest cricket final with the journey of a young woman seeking to find her voice in a conservative environment. Blending sports, ambition, and social themes, the film offers a story about breaking barriers and discovering one’s own identity.
3.Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar
Can first love get a second chance? Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar explores this question as a school reunion brings three friends back into each other’s lives. With old feelings resurfacing and relationships taking unexpected turns, this romantic drama is a pick for viewers who enjoy stories about love, nostalgia, and second chances. This certainly gives a vibe of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.
4.Tu Hai Meri Kiran
Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores the darker side of relationships, examining how affection can blur into possessiveness.
5.Tum Mere Ho
With romance, action, and adventure in the mix, Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya's Tum Mere Ho offers an option for audiences who enjoy emotionally charged love stories.