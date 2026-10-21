From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

3 . Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

3

Can first love get a second chance? Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar explores this question as a school reunion brings three friends back into each other’s lives. With old feelings resurfacing and relationships taking unexpected turns, this romantic drama is a pick for viewers who enjoy stories about love, nostalgia, and second chances. This certainly gives a vibe of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety.