FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Exclusive: Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health, remembers working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in Milan Talkies

Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

After Yuvraj Singh, another former India star joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027

After Yuvraj Singh, another India star joins Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Latest NewsPhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week

This weekend, October 23-25, 2026, brings a mix of comedy, romance, sports-inspired drama, and intense love stories to cinemas. Here are five films to add to your weekend watchlist.

Simran Singh | Oct 21, 2026, 08:11 PM IST

1.Udta Teer

Udta Teer
1

Udta Teer brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a film packed with humour and chaotic situations with a dash of patriotism. Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film promises a fun big-screen outing for audiences looking for a light-hearted weekend watch.

Advertisement

2.Doosra

Doosra
2

Directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Plabita Borthakur, Doosra connects the excitement of India’s iconic 2002 NatWest cricket final with the journey of a young woman seeking to find her voice in a conservative environment. Blending sports, ambition, and social themes, the film offers a story about breaking barriers and discovering one’s own identity.

3.Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar
3

Can first love get a second chance? Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar explores this question as a school reunion brings three friends back into each other’s lives. With old feelings resurfacing and relationships taking unexpected turns, this romantic drama is a pick for viewers who enjoy stories about love, nostalgia, and second chances. This certainly gives a vibe of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. 

4.Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Tu Hai Meri Kiran
4

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores the darker side of relationships, examining how affection can blur into possessiveness. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Tum Mere Ho

Tum Mere Ho
5

With romance, action, and adventure in the mix, Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya's Tum Mere Ho offers an option for audiences who enjoy emotionally charged love stories.

 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'I’m still at my peak': Mohammed Shami breaks silence after New Zealand snub, vows to fight for India return
Shami breaks silence after New Zealand snub, vows to fight for India return
Exclusive: Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health, remembers working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in Milan Talkies
Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health
Meerut Blue Drum Case: Mumbai influencer petitions district court to adopt Muskan Rastogi's 10-month-old child
Mumbai influencer offers to adopt Muskan Rastogi's infant, moves district court
After Yuvraj Singh, another former India star joins Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027
After Yuvraj Singh, another India star joins Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027
Tiger Shroff firing case: Two more arrested hours after Gujarat police nabbed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member
Tiger firing case: Two more arrested in failed assassination attempt at actor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
From Udta Teer to Tum Mere Ho, Doosra: Movies releasing in cinema this week
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement