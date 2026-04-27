From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

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Simran Singh | Apr 27, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
1.Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man
2.Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Pataal Lok
3.Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv in Panchayat
4.Neena Gupta as Manju Devi in Panchayat
5.Vijay Varma as Brij Bhatti in Matka King